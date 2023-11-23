Meet IIT graduate brother of Sudha Murty, genius scientist with key space discoveries, he is…

Shrinivas Kulkarni has been the Jury Chair for the Infosys Prize awarded by the Infosys Foundation, whose founder is Kulkarni's brother-in-law, Narayana Murthy.

Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murty are prominent names in the Indian technology sector. The billionaire couple is known for their wisdom, philanthropy, sharp minds and business management. It turns out, the hunger to do something great runs in the family as Sudha Murty’s brother is also a well-recognised name in the scientific field and he has been awarded by key institutions across the globe. The man we are talking about is Shrinivas Kulkarni, an IIT graduate who has made important discoveries about space.

Born in the small town of Kurundwad in Maharashtra, Shrinivas Kulkarni is son of a surgeon who was based in Hubballi. He was raised in Hubballi, Karnataka with his three sisters. After completing his schooling, Kulkarni came to Delhi to obtain his MS in applied physics from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). After his graduation, he got his PhD from the University of California, Berkeley.

Shrinivas Kulkarni discovered the first millisecond pulsar while he was a graduate student. He is also credited as an important member in discovery of the first globular cluster pulsar in 1987. Apart from these, Kulkarni has made several important astronomical discoveries due to which he has got a range of prestigious awards.

Kulkarni has been the Jury Chair for the Infosys Prize for the discipline of Physical Sciences since 2009. The prize is awarded by the Infosys Foundation, whose founder is Kulkarni's brother-in-law, Narayana Murthy.