Meet IAS officer who worked as a junior doctor during COVID-19, passed UPSC exam in first attempt, got AIR...

She left her preparations again and worked as a doctor to contribute during the crisis.

UPSC is one of the toughest exams to crack to become an Indian IAS officer. To pass the civil service exam, a person studies religiously for several hours. Each year, thousands of candidates seek to take the exam to become IAS, IFS, IPS, and IRS. Only a few number of them succeed in the most competitive exam. Today we will talk about IAS Dr Mudita Sharma, a doctor-turned-civil servant who secured an All India Rank of 381 rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examinations in 2022. She is currently serving as an Indian Defence Accounts Service officer.

Mudita Sharma hails from Merta in Rajasthan. Her mother is a housewife with a B.Ed., while her father, Bhagwati Lal Sharma, is the principal of a government school in Merta.

Among her five siblings, Mudita Sharma grew up in a home that placed a high emphasis on education. Since her childhood, she has excelled academically, placing 15th in the Rajasthan Class 10 Board Examinations. She completed her primary schooling at a nearby institution until Class 8, at which point she enrolled in Class 10 at the Girls Higher Secondary School. She continued her schooling at the government school for Classes 11 and 12.

After her schooling, Mudita pursued a degree in MBBS from SN Medical College, Jodhpur. She started out as a doctor by working in a Jaipur private hospital. Nonetheless, she was forced to make a significant life decision because of her childhood ambition of becoming an IAS officer. She resigned from her medical practice and dedicated herself to prepare for the UPSC civil services exam. But in order to help during the COVID-19 pandemic, she left her preparations for a while and worked as a junior physician in Jaipur. Thereafter, she resumed her preparations and joined coaching in Delhi.

In 2022, her perseverance and hard work paid off as she secured the 381st rank and became an IAS officer in her first attempt for the UPSC exam.

Based on her personal experience, She advises UPSC aspirants to make a timetable and keep giving mock tests during preparation. Mudita said in an interview, "It is very important to make a timetable for UPSC preparation. A fixed schedule helps us achieve our goals on time and gives us an idea of our preparations."

It is not just Mudita but all her siblings are excelling academically. Her elder sister Madhubala and younger brother Chandrashekhar have completed BDS. While her other sister Vidya has done B.Tech in Civil Engineering and she is working as an assistant manager in a bank in Jaipur. Her youngest sister Ritu is doing MBBS from Kazakhstan.