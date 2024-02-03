Meet IAS officer Tapasya Parihar, daughter of a farmer, cracked UPSC exam without coaching with AIR...

In a remarkable achievement that exemplified the power of hard work and determination, Tapasya Parihar from Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh, secured All India Rank (AIR) 23 in the Civil Services Exam (CSE) 2017 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). What set her apart was her reliance on self-study, choosing to forgo coaching classes after facing initial setbacks.

Tapasya's journey wasn't without its challenges. After an unsuccessful first attempt, she made a bold decision to leave coaching classes and opted for a self-study approach. For her second attempt, she revamped her strategy, focusing on making detailed notes and solving answer papers. Her perseverance and hard work bore fruit as she clinched AIR 23 in the UPSC CSE 2017.

Hailing from a humble background, Tapasya's father, Vishwas Parihar, was a farmer, and her uncle, Vinayak Parihar, was a social worker. Despite her family's non-political background, Tapasya found unwavering support when she expressed her aspiration to prepare for the UPSC CSE. Her grandmother, Devkunwar Parihar, who had served as the president of Narsinghpur District Panchayat, also played a supportive role.

Tapasya had completed her 12th from Kendriya Vidyalaya and pursued law at The Indian Law Society’s Law College in Pune. Following her graduation, she moved to Delhi to embark on her UPSC journey. Her dedication and commitment to her goal became evident as she earnestly prepared for the challenging exam.

The UPSC CSE is one of the toughest exams in the country, testing candidates for various services, including the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, revenue service, and police service. The three-stage examination process included prelims, mains, and interviews.