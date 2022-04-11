Know what documents are required for NEET 2022 registration

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 registration process on April 6.

Students can register themselves at the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. The undergraduate medical aspirants can enrol themselves in medical programmes, including BSc Nursing and Veterinary, by May 6.

While registering for the NEET 2022, aspirants will be required to upload certain documents including scanned images of the candidate’s recent passport size photograph, postcard size photograph, signature, left and right-hand fingers etc in specified formats.

READ | IIT JAM 2022: IIT Roorkee releases admission forms at jam.iitr.ac.in

Documents required

- Scanned copy of passport size photograph between 10 kb and 200 kb

- Scan of your signature which should be between 4 kb and 30 kb

- Postcard size photo

- Left and right hands fingers and thumb impressions

- Category certificate (if applicable)

- Citizenship certificate (if applicable)

- PwD certificate (if applicable)

- Class 10 pass certificate

READ | RPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 9760 Senior Teacher Gr II posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, check salary, eligibility

Postcard size photo

Apart from the passport-sized photograph, candidates will be required to upload a scanned copy of a postcard size photograph which must be 4”x6” and should be between 10 kb and 200 kb.

The postcard size photo for NEET should also be clearly legible, the NTA NEET official notification said.

NEET 2022

NEET 2022 will be held on July 17 as a pen and paper-based test. The question paper will comprise 200 questions and will be held for a duration of 200 minutes.

It will be conducted in 13 languages in around 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside India.