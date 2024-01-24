JEE Main 2024 exam begins today: Know exam day guidelines here

Twitter
Headlines

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

WhatsApp developing new section for incoming messages from third-party chats

Ex-Karnataka CM Jagdish Shettar quits Congress to return to BJP

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Viral video: Desi bride and her girl gang steal the show with epic dance to Mera Piya Ghar Aaya, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

WhatsApp developing new section for incoming messages from third-party chats

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Health benefits of drinking hot chocolate

9 Bollywood stars who started career as background dancers

Weight loss: 10 reasons why you’re not able to lose weight

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

Oscar Nomination 2024: Oppenheimer And Barbie Lead List; Check Full List Here | 96th Academy Awards

Bihar's 'Jan Nayak' Karpoori Thakur To Be Conferred With Bharat Ratna Posthumously

IND vs ENG Test Series: Virat Kohli Opts Out From First Two Tests Against England | Breaking News

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Fighter review: Sid Anand marries Gadar's chest-thumping nationalism with Top Gun's slick action, Hrithik Roshan shines

HomeEducation

Education

JEE Main 2024 exam begins today: Know exam day guidelines here

NTA will begin the JEE Main exam 2024 on Wednesday. Know exam day guidelines here.

article-main

Kajari Goswami

Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 06:05 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main for BArch and BPlanning on Wednesday (January 24). The agency has already released the admit card and examination slip. Tomorrow's exam will be held in the second shift between 3 pm to 6 pm. 

JEE Mains 2024: Exam day guidelines

  • Candidates will not be allowed to enter the JEE Main 2024 exam centre after the gates are closed. 
  • Students wearing any special attire due to religious reasons are advised to reach the exam centres earlier to undergo thorough checking and mandatory frisking.
  • It is mandatory for candidates to carry a hard copy of the admit card to the exam centre, without which no one will be allowed to appear for the exam. 
  • Candidates must also carry the self-declaration form, with a passport-sized photograph, the left-hand thumb impression in the space provided.
  • A Pen/Pencil and blank paper of rough work will be provided in the examination hall. Candidates must write their name and roll number at the top of their sheet. This sheet needs to be returned to the invigilator before leaving the examination hall.
  • Candidates claiming PwD reservation must carry a PwD certificate and ID proof for the JEE main exam issued by the competent authority to the exam centre.

JEE Mains exam 2024 is scheduled to be held on January 24, 27, 29, 30, 31, and February 1, 2024. Candidates who have not downloaded their admit card yet can do so from the official website-- jeemain.nta.ac.in. 

JEE Main 2024 admit card: How to download

  • Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in.
  • Click on JEE Mains Exam 2024 admit card link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Click on submit and the advance city intimation slip will be displayed.
  • Check the slip and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet first Indian actor whose film earned Rs 300 crore, not Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Yash

DNA TV Show: Why Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur being termed as masterstroke of Modi govt

World's richest man Elon Musk says this about India not having permanent seat in UN Security Council

Meet IAS officer who quit high-paying job to crack UPSC exam, she is from...

Meet IAS officer who has sung in films, UPSC topper once rejected offer in Bollywood superstar's film due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE