JEE Main 2024 exam begins today: Know exam day guidelines here

NTA will begin the JEE Main exam 2024 on Wednesday. Know exam day guidelines here.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main for BArch and BPlanning on Wednesday (January 24). The agency has already released the admit card and examination slip. Tomorrow's exam will be held in the second shift between 3 pm to 6 pm.

JEE Mains 2024: Exam day guidelines

Candidates will not be allowed to enter the JEE Main 2024 exam centre after the gates are closed.

Students wearing any special attire due to religious reasons are advised to reach the exam centres earlier to undergo thorough checking and mandatory frisking.

It is mandatory for candidates to carry a hard copy of the admit card to the exam centre, without which no one will be allowed to appear for the exam.

Candidates must also carry the self-declaration form, with a passport-sized photograph, the left-hand thumb impression in the space provided.

A Pen/Pencil and blank paper of rough work will be provided in the examination hall. Candidates must write their name and roll number at the top of their sheet. This sheet needs to be returned to the invigilator before leaving the examination hall.

Candidates claiming PwD reservation must carry a PwD certificate and ID proof for the JEE main exam issued by the competent authority to the exam centre.

JEE Mains exam 2024 is scheduled to be held on January 24, 27, 29, 30, 31, and February 1, 2024. Candidates who have not downloaded their admit card yet can do so from the official website-- jeemain.nta.ac.in.

JEE Main 2024 admit card: How to download