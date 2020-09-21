Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education: 10th, 12th practical exam date sheet released on hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, HPBOSE on Monday released the date sheet for the HP State Open School (HPSOS) class 10 and 12 practical examination on its official website.

Board President Dr Suresh Kumar Soni said that the datesheet of the practical examination and the necessary guidelines have been uploaded on the board website hpbose.org and the users of the study centers under the State Open School.

As per the schedule, the HPSOS class 10 practical examination will commence from September 24, and will conclude on September 25, while the HPSOS class 12 practical examination is scheduled to be conducted from September 28 to October 3, 2020. The examination will be held in two shifts, i.e from 9 am to 12 noon in the morning shift, and from 2 to 5 pm in the evening shift.