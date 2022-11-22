DUET PG, PhD Result 2022 released at nta.ac.in, check direct link, steps to download scores

Reported By: | Edited By: |Source: |Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 10:54 AM IST

The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the result of the entrance test which was held for admission to postgraduate and PhD courses at Delhi University. The DUET 2022 Result can be checked by the candidates on the official website - www.nta.ac.in. To check their results, candidates would require their form number and date of birth.

The NTA DUET 2022 Exam was held on October 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21 October 2022 respectively. The exam was conducted in the Computer Based Test, CBT mode in 28 cities across India.

DUET PG, PhD Result 2022: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Display of Score Card for PG and Ph. D Courses of Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)-2022' on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates should click on the login link.

Step 4: Enter the form number and date of birth

Step 5: The result will now be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout for future use.

The candidates who have cleared the exam will be eligible to apply for admission to Delhi University. For any quires or/clarifications, candidates can call the NTA helpdesk at 011- 40759000 or write to them at duet@nta.ac.in.