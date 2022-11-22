KCET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2022 expected to release at 11 am today on kea.kar.nic.in

File Photo

The Karnataka Common Entrance Exa, KCET Counselling is ongoing and KEA is all set to release the KCET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result today - November 22, 2022. All the candidates who have registered for Round 2 will be able to check their results on the official website- www.kea.kar.nic.in.

As per the update on the website, "21-11 UGCET-2022 (Engineering, Architecture, B-pharma, Farm sciences, Yoga & Naturopathy) Second round seat Allotment results will be announced on 22/11/22 after 11:00 AM."

The candidates who have registered and finished their choice filling will be able to download the seat allotment result. As soon as the seat allotment is released after 11 am, the direct link to download results will also be activated.

Candidates will require their CET number and other details to check and download the KCET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result.

The KCET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result will release based on the choices filled by the candidates, exam scores, and availability of seats. If you are allotted a seat in Round 2, you will have to complete the exercising option before November 24, 2022. The allotment letter can be downloaded from November 23, 2022, to November 25, 2022, and candidates have to report to their respective colleges by November 26, 2022.

KCET Round 2 Seat Allotment will now be released today, November 22 after 11 am. Candidates are advised to check the official website for more updates.