Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

DUET PG Admit Card 2022 released at ntaexam2022.cbtexam.in, check direct link, steps to download

The DUET PG Admit Card 2022 can be downloaded from the official website - www.ntaexam2022.cbtexam.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 01:05 PM IST

DUET PG Admit Card 2022 released at ntaexam2022.cbtexam.in, check direct link, steps to download
File Photo

The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the DUET PG Admit Card 2022 for candidates. The DUET PG Admit Card 2022 can be downloaded from the official website - www.ntaexam2022.cbtexam.in. The official notice about the same was released at www.nta.nic.in and www.admissions.uod.ac.in

According to the notice, "The Candidates can download their Admit Cards for the said Examination from the NTA websites www.nta.ac.in or www.ntaexam2022.cbtexam.in using their Application Number and Date of Birth."

The DUET PG Admit Card 2022 has been released for the exams which will be held on October 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21, 2022. The candidates who had successfully registered for the exam can now appear for the same and download the admit card from the website. 

DUET PG Admit Card 2022: Direct Link to download
DUET PG Admit Card Notice

According to the notice, the admit card is issued provisionally and will not be sent by post. The DUET PG Exam will be conducted in three shifts – Shift 1 will be from 8 am to 10 am, Shift 2 from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm and Shift 3 will be held from 5 pm to 7 pm in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

DUET PG Admit Card 2022: Steps to download 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.ntaexam2022.cbtexam.in.

Step 2: Enter your application number and date of birth. 

READ | Five-foot long Asiatic water snake found at Home Minister Amit Shah's Delhi home

Step 3: The admit card will now appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download the DUET PG Admit Card 2022 and take a printout of the same. 

Candidates are requested to keep the admit card safe till the exam and also for future use.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Nikki Tamboli looks sizzling hot in yellow saree, drops photos on Instagram
SL vs AFG: Meet Wazhma Ayoubi, 'mystery girl' spotted cheering for Afghanistan in Asia Cup
Who is Sanna Marin, 36-year-old PM of Finland whose leaked ‘Wild Party’ video caused massive outrage?
Krishnam Raju death: Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu others mourn veteran actor's demise
IN PICS: Staying at THIS hotel will cost you more than Rs 22 lakh per day
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 483 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.