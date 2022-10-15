DUET PG Admit Card 2022 released at ntaexam2022.cbtexam.in, check direct link, steps to download

File Photo

The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the DUET PG Admit Card 2022 for candidates. The DUET PG Admit Card 2022 can be downloaded from the official website - www.ntaexam2022.cbtexam.in. The official notice about the same was released at www.nta.nic.in and www.admissions.uod.ac.in

According to the notice, "The Candidates can download their Admit Cards for the said Examination from the NTA websites www.nta.ac.in or www.ntaexam2022.cbtexam.in using their Application Number and Date of Birth."

The DUET PG Admit Card 2022 has been released for the exams which will be held on October 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21, 2022. The candidates who had successfully registered for the exam can now appear for the same and download the admit card from the website.

According to the notice, the admit card is issued provisionally and will not be sent by post. The DUET PG Exam will be conducted in three shifts – Shift 1 will be from 8 am to 10 am, Shift 2 from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm and Shift 3 will be held from 5 pm to 7 pm in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

DUET PG Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.ntaexam2022.cbtexam.in.

Step 2: Enter your application number and date of birth.

Step 3: The admit card will now appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download the DUET PG Admit Card 2022 and take a printout of the same.

Candidates are requested to keep the admit card safe till the exam and also for future use.