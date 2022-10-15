Search icon
Five-foot long Asiatic water snake found at Home Minister Amit Shah's Delhi home

A two-member team from the NGO rescued the distressed snake that had taken shelter between wooden panels.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 11:13 AM IST

File Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's home was visited by a five-foot checkered keelback, commonly known as the Asiatic water snake on Thursday. 

The non-venomous snake was spotted by security personnel neat the guard room. They then informed Wildlife SOS about the same, an NGO working for wildlife protection and conservation.

A two-member team from the NGO rescued the distressed snake that had taken shelter between wooden panels.

"On Thursday morning, security personnel were shocked to stumble upon a checkered keelback snake on the premises of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's bungalow in New Delhi. On spotting the reptile near the guard room, they immediately alerted Wildlife SOS on its 24x7 helpline number 9871963535," the NGO said in a statement.

"Geared with rescue equipment, a two-member rescue team rushed to the snake's aid. Meanwhile, the snake had made its way inside a gap between the wooden panels around the guard room," Wildlife SOS said.

"We are grateful to the security personnel working in the Union Home Minister's residence for alerting Wildlife SOS to this emergency. This shows a high level of compassion on their part and sets an example for others to follow. Often the plight of urban wildlife is dismissed because people consider them to be a nuisance and they are often met with hostility," Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO, of Wildlife SOS said.

Over 70 snakes were rescued from different parts of Delhi during the monsoon season. 

For the unversed, the Asiatic water snake is found mostly in water bodies such as lakes, rivers and ponds, drains, agricultural lands, wells, etc. The species is protected under Schedule II of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

