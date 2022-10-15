Search icon
J-K: Vehicular movement in Bandipora halted after security forces spot IED, bomb disposal squad called in

A bomb Disposal Squad has been called in and vehicular movement has been halted as a precautionary measure. Further details are awaited.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 10:58 AM IST

File Photo

Vehicular movement on the Bandipora-Sopore road between Badyara and Kanbathi villages in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district has been halted after security forces detected an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), officials said on Saturday.

Bomb Disposal Squad has been called in and vehicular movement has been halted as a precautionary measure, they said. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on October 8, the security forces foiled an attempt by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists as they recovered three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and sticky bombs from the Billawer area of the Kathua district.

According to the police, the recovery was made on the disclosure of a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist arrested from Kathua on October 2.

While addressing media persons, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kathua, RC Kotwal said, "On the tight interrogation and disclosure of arrested former terrorist Zakir Hussain Bhat, resident of Malad Billawer, Kathua has recovered the high explosive as three Sticky Bomb, three detonators, a remote control, and allied material used for explosive which was packed in a bag and hidden in a hideout in Malad area of Billawer."

Kathua SSP further said that the police have averted a major tragedy that could be happened if such materials were not recovered.

"As the festival season is going and the explosive could be used anywhere," he said.

He said Zakir was arrested on October 2 from the Billawer area and police had also recovered a sticky bomb and Rs 20000 from his procession. 

"After hard interrogation police succeed in higher recovery. Pakistan wants to activate the former terrorists to revive the militancy in a peaceful area," said the SSP. He said further interrogation is going on to get disclosure from arrested terrorists.

