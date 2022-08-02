Search icon
CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card to release TODAY at cuet.samarth.ac.in, check steps to download

Once released, candidates will be able to download their CUET UG 2022 phase 2 exams admit card through the official website--cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 08:16 AM IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET) Admit Card 2022 for the Undergraduate phase 2 exam today - August 2, 2022. The phase 2 examination of CUET UG 2022 will be held from August 4 to August 20, 2022. The morning shift exam will be held from 9:00 am to 12:15 pm. The afternoon shift will be from 3:00 pm to 6:45 pm.

Once released, candidates will be able to download their CUET UG 2022 phase 2 exams admit card through the official website--cuet.samarth.ac.in. To access admit card, candidates will require their application number and DOB. 

CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card: How to download

  1. Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in
  2. Click on the link that reads, “CUET UG 2022 Admit Card” on the homepage. 
  3. Enter the required details -- application number, date of birth and click on the submit option.
  4. CUET UG 2022 Admit Card will appear on the screen.
  5. Download CUET UG 2022 Admit Card and take a printout for future use.

It is important to note that the CUET UG Phase 2 Admit Card will have all important details like venue, exam date, city, etc. Students must carry the admit card to the exam hall or they won't be allowed to appear in the exams.

CUET is an all-India level exam for admission to various UG courses in the 44 central and 46 other universities of India. The participating universities will offer admissions to their undergraduate courses based on the scores obtained by the candidates in the CUET exam.

