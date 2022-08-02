Headlines

Petrol, diesel prices on August 2, 2022: Check fuel rates in your city here

Petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state because of the tax and the cost of transportation imposed by the central and state government.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Petrol and diesel rates on August 2, 2022, remained unchanged, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed. The last time there were changes in petrol, and diesel prices were on July 21, 2022. 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had also announced to cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre on May 21. After that, several states also lowered the state tax or VAT on fuel to bring down the rates. 

READ | Nag Panchami 2022 to be celebrated today, know significance and history of festival in India

It is important to note that petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state because of the tax and the cost of transportation imposed by the central and state government.

Petrol, diesel price on August 2, 2022: Fuel rates in your city

  • Petrol in Delhi Rs 96.72 and diesel Rs 89.62 per litre
  • Petrol in Mumbai Rs 106.31 and diesel Rs 94.27 per litre
  • Petrol in Chennai Rs 102.63 and diesel Rs 94.24 per litre
  • Petrol in Kolkata Rs 106.03 and diesel Rs 92.76 per litre
  • Petrol in Lucknow Rs 96.57 and diesel Rs 89.76 per litre
  • Petrol in Noida Rs 96.79 and Diesel Rs 89.96 per litre
  • Petrol in Jaipur Rs 108.48 and diesel Rs 93.72 per litre
  • Petrol in Patna Rs 107.24 and diesel Rs 94.04 per litre
  • Petrol in Bengaluru Rs 101.94 and diesel Rs 87.89 per litre
  • Petrol Rs 97.18 in Gurugram and Rs 90.05 per litre of diesel
  • Petrol in Chandigarh Rs 96.20 and diesel Rs 84.26 per litre
  • Petrol in Hyderabad Rs 109.66 and Diesel Rs 97.82 per litre
  • Petrol in Bhubaneswar Rs 103.19 and Diesel Rs 94.76 per litre

READ | Who is Ayman al-Zawahiri, surgeon-turned-terrorist who helped Laden plan 9/11 attack?

The price of commercial liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders also saw significant relief on Sunday. With the new rates, LPG gas cylinders weighing 19 kilograms will be cheaper by Rs 36 per unit. This cut comes after the last July 6 reduction in prices of the 19 kg commercial cylinder which was then slashed by Rs 8.5 per unit. The prices for domestic LPG cylinders remain unchanged since the July 6 revision when the 14.2 kg cylinder price was raised by Rs 50 per unit.

