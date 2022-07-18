CUET UG 2022: NTA released important notice for tomorrow's exam

CUET UG 2022 | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency, NTA has released an urgent notice regarding the CUET UG 2022 exam scheduled for tomorrow (July 19). As per the notice, the exam centre of candidates will remain the same as mentioned in their admit cards and candidates have to report at the designated exam centres as specified.

“Several queries have been received from candidates regarding change of Centre for their examination scheduled on 19 July 2022. Candidates are hereby informed that they should go to the Centre mentioned on their Admit Card downloaded from the website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in”, reads the official notification.

If candidates who have registered to appear for CUET UG 2022, want to avail of any information regarding the said exam, they are advised to refer to the official website– nta.ac.in, cuet.samarth.nta.ac.in

The Common University Entrance Test, CUET 2022 first phase started on July 15. The CUET UG Phase 1 exam will end on July 20, 2022. CUET-UG is being conducted across 510 cities in India and abroad.

A total of 9,50,804 Candidates have registered for admission into 86 Universities out of which there are 43 Central Universities, 13 State Universities, 12 Deemed Universities and 18 Private Universities.

