NEET UG 2022 racket busted! CBI arrests 8 for compromising medical entrance exam

CBI has arrested 8 including a mastermind for compromising the NEET UG 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 07:59 PM IST

NEET UG Racket 2022 | Photo: PTI

CBI arrests eight people including a 'mastermind' for compromising the NEET examination held on Sunday: officials as per PTI reports.​ CBI has busted a mass rigging racket in NEET-UG 2022 exam and arrested eight accused including mastermind and solvers who were impersonating on behalf of candidates.

 

 

The NEET UG 2022 was conducted on July 18, Sunday. Over 18 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. NTA is expected to release the NEET UG 2022 official answer key soon for candidates to be able to raise objections. 

This year's NEET exam seems to be surrounded by controversy. 

Firstly, NEET UG 2022 aspirants were demanding a postponement in the medical entrance exam due to other exams being lined up in the same period. Delhi High Court overruled a petition filed by 15 students and declared that the exam will be held as per schedule.  

As per latest updates, some female aspirants are claiming that they were asked to remove their innerwears before entering the NEET UG examination centre in Kerala (read more). In Maharashtra, some Muslim aspirants are claiming that they were asked to remove their burkhas and hijab in Washim. 

Read: NEET UG 2022: Female aspirants asked to remove innerwear before entering exam hall in Kerala

 

The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
First-image
