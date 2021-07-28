CLAT 2021 Result to be declared TODAY: How to check CLAT 2021 answer keys

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) released the final answer key of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 on Tuesday (July 27). Earlier an answer key to CLAT 2021 was released on its official website of CLAT-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in, however, that was provisional CLAT 2021 answer key.

CLAT 2021 result is scheduled to be declared today (July 28). The counselling registration process for admission to National Law Universities (NLUs) will start from July 29 and it will end on July 30 till 12 noon.

How to check CLAT 2021 Answer Keys:

Step 1: Visit the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Click on link in the notifications section that says 'CLAT 2021: Final Answer Key'

Step 3: A pdf will open containing all the details

Step 4: Download the answer key and check details

How to check CLAT 2021 Results:

Step 1: Log in to consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'CLAT 2021 Result' tab that be active when the results are declared.

Step 3: Fill in your credentials

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future usage.