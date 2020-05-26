BSEB Class 10 result: Bihar Board Matric results to be declared today on onlinebseb.in

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will be releasing Bihar Board Class 10th Result today i.e- 26th May at 12.30 pm on its official website.

The BSEB Matric result 2020 will be released by the board on its official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and would be made available on onlinebseb.in as well.

Third-party websites like indiaresults.com and examresults.net will also host the result.

Students can also view their results on mobile phones via SMS and the board's mobile website.

To check your results through SMS, you have to follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to your message box

Step 2: Click on new message and type BSEB10-space-ROLL NUMBER.

Step 3: Send the message to 56263.

Make sure you enter space between BSEB and your Roll Number.

How to check BSEB class 10 results on the website:

Students can check Bihar Board Class 10 result by logging on to the official website of the board, entering the Roll No and other details on the result page. The result will be shown on the screen which can be downloaded. Students are advised to download their result page for future reference.

The Bihar Board Class 10th exams were held in February. Over 15 lakh students had appeared for Bihar Board Class 10th exam this year.

The Board has already declared the Class 12th result.

In 2019, BSEB 10th results were declared on April 6 but this year's evaluation process was delayed due to the coronavirus lockdown announced on March 24. However, as rules were relaxed, the evaluation process began and was completed earlier this month.