Education

BSEB Bihar board 12th result 2024 DECLARED, direct link here

BSEB Bihar board 12th result 2024 declared: Candidates can download their Class 12 board scorecard on the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and on results.biharboardonline.com.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Mar 23, 2024, 01:44 PM IST

BSEB Bihar board 12th result 2024 declared: Bihar School Examination Board has declared the result of the BSEB Bihar Board class 12th exam today. Candidates can download their Class 12 board scorecard on the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and on results.biharboardonline.com. The pass percentage of Bihar board 12th results 2024 – 87.21% – the highest in the last five years, said BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore.

The BSEB Class 12 board examination, or the Intermediate examination was held from February 1 to February 12, 2024. The exam for all streams- Arts, Science, and Commerce was conducted in February 2024. The practical examination for Inter was conducted from January 10 to January 20, 2024, in the state.

Bihar board 12th result 2024: Result websites

  • biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
  • results.biharboardonline.com


BSEB 12th Result 2024: How to Check

  • Visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
  • Click on Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 link 
  • A new page will open where candidates can enter the required details.
  • Click on submit and the result will be displayed.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

BSEB 12th Result 2024: DIRECT LINK

