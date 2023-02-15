Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: BSEB to release Bihar Board 12th result soon, check expected result date

File Photo

The season of board examinations is here. The CBSE is conducting the Class 10 and Class 12 exams and other state boards have their exams scheduled in February and March. The first exam, like every year, was conducted by the Bihar Board. The Bihar Board Matric Exam 2023 began on February 14, 2023, and will go on till February 22. On the other hand, the Bihar Board Class 12 Exam 2023 finished on February 11.

Candidates who had appeared for the Bihar Board Class 12 Exam 2023 are now eagerly awaiting their results. The Bihar School Examination Board is all set to announce the BSEB Class 12 Result 2023 very soon. Once the results are released, candidates will be able to check them via the official website - http://secondary.biharboardonline.com/.

For the unversed, the Bihar Board Class 12 Exam was conducted from February 1 to 11, 2023. The Practical Exam for Class 12 was held from January 10 to 20, 2023. As per the latest update, the Bihar Board Exam Result (BSEB 12th Result 2023 Date) can be released at the end of February or in the first week of March.

To clear the Bihar Board Class 10, 12 Exam, candidates will have to score a minimum of 33 percent marks. A compartmental exam will be organised for the students who get fewer marks than this. The compartmental exams will be held in April and May. The exact date of the exam will be announced after the release of the results. Students are advised to check only the official website of the board for any updates related to Bihar Board.