GATE 2023 Response Sheet set to release today at gate.iitk.ac.in, results to be out on March 16

File Photo

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur held the GATE 2023 Exam on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. A total of 6.8 lakh candidates had registered for the exam, the director of IIT Kanpur had said. Now, as per the latest update, IIT Kanpur is all set to release the GATE 2023 response sheet of candidates today - February 15, 2023. The GATE 2023 response sheet will be released on the official website - www.gate.iitk.ac.in.

Once the response sheet is released today, it will be updated on the application portal from where candidates can download it by logging in using their credentials.

READ | You may get 5 years in jail for forgetting wife's birthday in THIS country

The answer keys will be out on February 22, 2023, and the objection window will be open from February 22 to February 25, 2023.

READ | UPMSP UP Board Admit Card 2023 released for Class 10, 12 Board Exams, download hall ticket via upmsp.edu.in

Based on the answer keys and the objections made by the candidates, GATE 2023 result will be announced. The result is scheduled to be released on March 16, 2023. The ones who qualify for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering will secure admission to several institutes for Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts.