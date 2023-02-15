Search icon
GATE 2023 Response Sheet set to release today at gate.iitk.ac.in, results to be out on March 16

GATE 2023 news: The answer keys will be out on February 22, 2023, and the objection window will be open from February 22 to February 25, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 10:04 AM IST

File Photo

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur held the GATE 2023 Exam on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. A total of 6.8 lakh candidates had registered for the exam, the director of IIT Kanpur had said. Now, as per the latest update, IIT Kanpur is all set to release the GATE 2023 response sheet of candidates today - February 15, 2023. The GATE 2023 response sheet will be released on the official website - www.gate.iitk.ac.in. 

Once the response sheet is released today, it will be updated on the application portal from where candidates can download it by logging in using their credentials. 

The answer keys will be out on February 22, 2023, and the objection window will be open from February 22 to February 25, 2023.

Based on the answer keys and the objections made by the candidates, GATE 2023 result will be announced. The result is scheduled to be released on March 16, 2023. The ones who qualify for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering will secure admission to several institutes for Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts.

