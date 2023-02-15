Search icon
Maharashtra government to implement 'copy-free exams' campaign, photocopy shops near exam centres will remain closed

The cabinet also passed the Maharashtra Medical Purchase Authority Bill. Under this, the governing board will be headed by the chief minister with an Indian Administrative Service officer as its Chief Executive Officer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 12:02 PM IST

File Photo

Ahead of Class 10 and Class 12 exams, photocopy shops in 50-meter radius of the examination centres will remain shut. This decision was taken by the Maharashtra government to implement the "copy-free exams" campaign.

The Maharashtra Board's Class 10 exams will begin on March 2 and Class 12 exams will begin on February 21. As per the presentation made by the officials at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday, the exam centres will be graded according to their 'sensitivity', and the entry of unauthorised people will be banned within 50 metres of an exam centre.

Police presence around the exam centres would also be stepped up.
The education commissioner has been appointed as the nodal officer and district collectors as coordinating officers for the campaign.

The cabinet also passed the Maharashtra Medical Purchase Authority Bill. Under this, the governing board will be headed by the chief minister with an Indian Administrative Service officer as its Chief Executive Officer.

