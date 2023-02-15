Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Mumbai beats Delhi to become most-polluted city in India, check list of 10 most polluted cities in world

On February 2, Mumbai climbed at the top of the list before falling down again after a few days. Mumbai then again rose above in being the most polluted Indian city and the third most unhealthy city worldwide with regards to air quality.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 11:03 AM IST

Mumbai beats Delhi to become most-polluted city in India, check list of 10 most polluted cities in world
File Photo

Mumbai has left Delhi behind to become the most polluted city in India. It is now in the second position worldwide between January 29 and February 8, according to the Swiss air tracking index IQAir (a real-time worldwide air quality monitor). Surprisingly, Delhi did not feature in the top 10 most-polluted cities list.

On February 2, Mumbai climbed at the top of the list before falling down again after a few days. Mumbai then again rose above in being the most polluted Indian city and the third most unhealthy city worldwide with regards to air quality.

Know all about IQAir 

Swiss air tracking index IQAir in collaboration with UNEP and Greenpeace calculates air quality in India. It uses the data shared by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). It categorises the air quality as "healthy", "unhealthy" and "hazardous" as per US air quality index (AQI) standards. 

READ | GATE 2023 Response Sheet set to release today at gate.iitk.ac.in, results to be out on March 16

Mumbai air quality 

As per the CPCB data, Mumbai had "poor" and "very poor" days in November-January during the current winter season, more than the previous three winters. 

The dust was generated mostly through construction work and vehicular emissions.

As per 2020 research by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) and IIT-B, construction dust contributed to more than 71 percent of the particulate matter load in Mumbai’s air. The rest was attributed to factories, power plants, airports, and waste dumps.

READ | You may get 5 years in jail for forgetting wife's birthday in THIS country

Here is a list of the 10 most polluted cities in the world

Lahore (Pakistan)
Mumbai (India)
Kabul (Afghanistan)
Kaohsiung (Taiwan)
Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan)
Accra (Ghana)
Krakow (Poland)
Doha (Qatar)
Astana (Kazakhstan)
Santiago (Chile)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
XXX star Aabha Paul raises the temperature with sexy and steamy reels
In Pics: YouTuber Armaan Malik, his two wives Payal and Kritika
Streaming This Week: Uunchai, Taaza Khabar, HIT 2, OTT releases to binge-watch
WPL auction 2023: From Richa Ghosh to Grace Scrivens, six young stars who could fetch big buck
Inside photos of Amitabh Bachchan's palatial bungalow Jalsa, with luxurious living room, spacious study
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 606 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.