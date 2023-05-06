Search icon
Meet Anshu Sood, MBA graduate who bagged highest package from Singapore company, her annual salary is...

Anshu Sood was the only student to be selected by the company during a campus placement.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 06, 2023, 03:47 PM IST

Anshu Sood, an MBA graduate from Panjab University, bagged the highest package of Rs 58.48 lakh per annum in December last year. She got the whopping package during her campus placement at University Business School (UBS). She was selected for a managerial post in Tolaram Group, a holding company headquartered in Singapore.

The 25-year-old was the only student to be selected by the Group, The Tribune reported. Sood's package marked an increase of 10.22 per cent in the highest package. Earlier, it was Rs 53.06 LPA last year offered to a UBS student during a placement drive.

Who is Anshu Sood? She belongs to Hoshiarpur, Punjab. She graduated with a Bachelor of Engineering (B.tech) degree from the University Institute of Engineering Technology in Hoshiarpur. Later she pursued MBA from UBS. She was a marketing intern with Airtel during her summer internship in MBA.

After being selected for the managerial post, Sood said she was eyeing for an average package of Rs 20 lakh per annum. But, due to her hard work, she managed to clear all the parameters with distinction.

"I am happy to bag the highest package and most likely, I will be joining the company’s operations in May next year. I give the credit to my teachers and the placement cell of the UBS,” she said after her campus placement.

“After my previous stint with a company, I wanted to excel in the world of managerial operations. I was very impressed with the nature of the work,” she further said.

