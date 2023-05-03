Meet Avni Malhotra, IIM student hired for record-breaking package by Microsoft, her annual salary is...

IIM Student hired at highest salary | Photo: LinkedIn

An IIM student, Avni Malhotra was hired by Microsoft with a package of Rs 64.61 lakhs. IIM Sambalpur shared this information on Twitter and wrote, “The highest salary secured this year". As per the institute, this placement offer is an increase of 146.7 percent in the highest salary from last year.

Malhotra, based out of Jaipur, managed to secure the job after clearing six rounds of interviews, according to Times Now. As per reports, Malhotra got the position because of her prior experience of three years with Infosys and her 'organisational competence'.

Anvi Malhotra holds a BTech degree in Computer Science. “With an impeccable track record, the highest salary secured this year is an impressive Rs. 64.61 LPA, a staggering 146.7% increase from last year. There is also a promising increase of 26% in the average and 29% in the median salary, “ the institute wrote on Twitter.

The average salary offered to Avni's batch of MBA students was Rs 16 lakh, whereas the average salary for female students went up to 18.25 lakh. Major recruits that came for campus placements this year in IIM Sambalpur were Deloitte, Amazon, EY, Accenture, Amul, Microsoft, and Vedanta.

The institute tweeted that for the Class of 2021-23, IIM Sambalpur has recorded 100 per cent placement for all its students. "This year’s placement season witnessed participation from 130+ companies, with an increase of 56 percent in first-time recruiters," the institute tweeted.