Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet Avni Malhotra, IIM student hired for record-breaking package by Microsoft, her annual salary is...

IIM Sambalpur student Avni Malhotra secures a Microsoft job with the highest package of Rs 64.61 lakhs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 03, 2023, 05:01 PM IST

Meet Avni Malhotra, IIM student hired for record-breaking package by Microsoft, her annual salary is...
IIM Student hired at highest salary | Photo: LinkedIn

An IIM student, Avni Malhotra was hired by Microsoft with a package of Rs 64.61 lakhs. IIM Sambalpur shared this information on Twitter and wrote, “The highest salary secured this year". As per the institute, this placement offer is an increase of 146.7 percent in the highest salary from last year. 

Malhotra, based out of Jaipur, managed to secure the job after clearing six rounds of interviews, according to Times Now. As per reports, Malhotra got the position because of her prior experience of three years with Infosys and her 'organisational competence'.

Anvi Malhotra holds a BTech degree in Computer Science. “With an impeccable track record, the highest salary secured this year is an impressive Rs. 64.61 LPA, a staggering 146.7% increase from last year. There is also a promising increase of 26% in the average and 29% in the median salary, “ the institute wrote on Twitter.

The average salary offered to Avni's batch of MBA students was Rs 16 lakh, whereas the average salary for female students went up to 18.25 lakh. Major recruits that came for campus placements this year in IIM Sambalpur were Deloitte, Amazon, EY, Accenture, Amul, Microsoft, and Vedanta.

Read: Meet Taniya Biswas, IIM alumni who earned Rs 56 crore selling sarees, has 17200 employees

In Malhotra’s batch, the average salary offered to MBA students this year was 16 lakh, whereas the average salary for female students went up to 18.25 lakh. Major recruits that came for campus placements this year in IIM Sambalpur were Deloitte, Amazon, EY, Accenture, Amul, Microsoft, and Vedanta.

The institute tweeted that for the Class of 2021-23, IIM Sambalpur has recorded 100 per cent placement for all its students. "This year’s placement season witnessed participation from 130+ companies, with an increase of 56 percent in first-time recruiters," the institute tweeted. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Tina Dabi-Pradeep Gawande to Srushti-Nagarjun: Meet most popular IAS, IPS power couple on social media
In pics: Kim Kardashian, Katy perry, Rihanna: 5 most controversial outfits at Met Gala red-carpet
From Shiju AR to Reneesha Rahiman: Know all about confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam 5
Inside photos of Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Isha Ambani’s super luxurious homes
Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra and other popular Indian business magnates on social media
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Apple iPhone will soon be made in India by Tata Group, deal underway
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.