Meet Africa's richest man, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, made Rs 1193010000000 fortune from...

Dangote Cement has the capacity to produce 48.6 million metric tons annually and has operations in 10 countries across Africa.

Aliko Dangote is currently the richest man in Africa with a net worth of Rs 119301 crore, as per Forbes. Aliko Dangote founded and chairs Dangote Cement, the continent's largest cement producer. The Nigerian businessman is the founder, chairman, and CEO of the Dangote Group, the largest industrial conglomerate in West Africa. According to the November 2023 Bloomberg Billionaires Index his net worth at $25.1 billion making him the world's richest black person, and the world's 72nd richest person overall. However Aliko Dangote $13.4 Billion net worth is no match when compared to the massive net worth of Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, but he is also involved in a range of business just like top Indian billionaires.

Aliko Dangote was born into an affluent Hausa Muslim family in Kano, Nigeria. He completed his education at Sheikh Ali Kumasi Madrasa, Capital High School in Kano, and Government College, Birnin Kudu. Later on, he graduated from Al-Azhar University in Cairo, Egypt, with a bachelor's degree in business studies and administration.

In 1977, Dangote founded the Dangote Group as a small trading company. Over the years, he grew the company into the greatest industrial conglomerate in Nigeria. The Dangote Group operates a variety of enterprises, such as the Dangote Sugar Refinery, Dangote Cement, Dangote Flour, flour mills, salt plants, and significant importers of fertiliser, rice, pasta, fish, and cement. In addition, the business exports ginger, cashew nuts, cocoa, sesame seeds, and cotton to several nations. Dangote also has significant holdings in banking, textiles, real estate, transportation, oil, and gas.



Dangote's collaboration with Stellantis Group to create the Peugeot assembly plant in Nigeria, which manufactures Peugeot vehicles, is one of his noteworthy accomplishments.

Dangote Cement operates in ten African countries and has an annual production capacity of 48.6 million metric tonnes.

In March 2022, Dangote's fertiliser plant in Nigeria commenced its operations following an extensive development period.

Dangote Refinery began construction in 2016 and is expected to commence refining operations in 2024.