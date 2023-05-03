Meet Taniya Biswas, IIM alumni who earned Rs 56 crore selling sarees, has 17200 employees

Taniya Biswas: Their customer return rate is 40-45 percent. (File)

Taniya Biswas graduated from IIM Lucknow in 2013. Later, she joined Tata Group and IBM to embark on her entrepreneurial journey with her sister, Sujata Biswas. Both the siblings were successful in their career. They launched a saree brand in 2016 that has now become a decent-sized company. The brand is now worth over Rs 50 crore. The name of the brand is Suta, which is made from the first two letters of their names.

Their brand sells soft mulmul cotton sarees. They brought these malmal cotton sarees in vogue with their beautiful designs. The name of the saree brand means thread. These sarees are traditionally worn at home.

How did they come about the idea? They found that nobody was selling such sarees that were worn by their mother and grandmother. The market was saturated with sarees that were stiff or were blingy. They wanted to change the perception that only old women or widows wear such sarees, they told ET. They also wanted to provide a comfortable alternative for women.

They started several businesses before they embarked upon the successful one. They opened a pancake chain, which folded in just two months. Then they opened a photography page. They also designed dresses with pockets, loose pants and other kinds of clothes. They realised how much they loved creating products. They then started designing sarees.

In 2016, they quit their high-paying jobs and started their full-fledged business. They invested Rs 3 lakh each.

They also wanted to do something for artisans and craftsmen. The idea worked for them.

They fought hard to source the right fabric. They wanted starch-free fabric but none of the materials available were without starch.

They wanted a soft feel for their customers.

They found a weaver couple in West Bengal's Santipur who agreed to design these clothes for them, reported the newspaper. This is how they started their business. The business took off. They sold their initial stock within 5-6 days.

Their customer return rate is 40-45 percent.

The price of Suta sarees is between Rs 2,800 and Rs 3,000. The weavers are paid 30-40 percent of the cost of the sarees. In the financial year 2022-2023, the revenue of the company was Rs 56 crore. Their initial investment was Rs 6 lakh. They want to earn Rs 100 crore next year.

They are also exporting to foreign countries.

ET reported that they employ 200 people and 17000 weavers.

Taniya Biswas did engineering from NIT.