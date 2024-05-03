Twitter
Meet actress, former beauty queen, who made debut with SRK, quit acting after one film, married billionaire worth Rs..

Gayatri Joshi, before making her Bollywood debut modelled for many popular brands including Godrej, LG, Ponds, Bombay Dyeing, Sunsilk, and Philips. She was born in Nagpur but later relocated to Mumbai with her family.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 03, 2024, 01:50 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Gayatri Joshi made her dream Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 'Swades'. The actress who made waves with her debut film only ever appeared in one movie in her career after which she quit the film industry. Gayatri Joshi made a starry debut with Ashutosh Gowarikar's 'Swades' and then quit the film industry. She got married to billionaire Viks Oberoi who runs the Mumbai-based real estate company Oberoi Realty.

Gayatri Joshi, before making her Bollywood debut modelled for many popular brands including Godrej, LG, Ponds, Bombay Dyeing, Sunsilk, and Philips. She was born in Nagpur but later relocated to Mumbai with her family where she completed her college. 

Let us tell you that Gayatri Joshi was one of the 5 finalists of the 1999 Femina Miss India Contest. She was crowned Miss India International 2000 and represented India at the Miss International 2000 beauty pageant in Japan. 

Gayatri Joshi then ventured into Bollywood with 2004 'Swades' opposite Shah Rukh Khan being her first and only film. Just a few months after 'Swades' released, Gayatri Joshi tied the knot with Indian billionaire Vikas Oberoi. She currently stays in Mumbai with her family. The couple has two kids. 

Gayatri Joshi's husband Vikas Oberoi is a billionaire and a property magnate. His net worth, as per Forbes, is a whopping 4.3 billion dollars which is more than Rs 35000 crore. 

