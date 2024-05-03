Twitter
Bollywood

This film made Urmila Matondkar a star, was inspired by 2 Hollywood classics, rejected by Salman, Anil, earned...

Released in 1995, Rangeela made Urmila Matondkar an overnight sensation. Her oomph with Asha Bhosle's voice dazzled moviegoers.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 03, 2024, 02:14 PM IST

Urmila Matondkar in Rangeela
Urmila Matondkar is among the fine artistes of Indian cinema who has made a solid impression of herself not only in Bollywood but also in Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi and Tamil cinema. The actress has been active in films since 1977 and started her journey as a child artiste. Urmila made her acting debut at 3, in B.R. Chopra's Karm (1977), and went on to star in Shreeram Lagoo's Marathi film Zaakol (1980), and Shyam Benegal's crime drama Kalyug (1980). 

Urmila gained a fan following as a child star after giving a stellar performance in the much-acclaimed Shekhar Kapur's drama Masoom (1983). Post-Masoom, Urmila starred in Praveen Bhatt's Bhavna (1984), K. Viswanath's Sur Sangam (1985), Rahul Rawail's Dacait (1987) and Kalpataru's Bade Ghar Ki Beti (1989) as a child star. As an adult, Urmila debuted in 1989's Malayalam blockbuster Chanakyan. Urmila started her Bollywood journey with superhit Narshima (1991). Urmila went on to star in successful films, Chamatkar, Drohi, and Gaayam. In 1993 and 1994, Urmila gave commercial failures, including Shreemaan Aashique opposite Rishi Kapoor, Bedardi opposite Ajay Devgn, and Aa Gale Lag Jaa with Jugal Hansraj. Urmila's sting of flops ended with the film that made her a contemporary star. 

The breakthrough film of Urmila Matondkar is...

Rangeela, Ram Gopal Varma-directed romantic comedy proved to be a breakthrough film for her. In this film, Urmila played Mili Joshi, a carefree girl with ambitions of becoming an actress. Co-starring Aamir Khan and Jackie Shroff, Rangeela was released in cinemas on September 8, 1995, with positive reviews from critics and audiences. With the success of Rangeela, Urmila became an overnight sensation and a superstar. Made on the reported budget of Rs 4.5 crores, the movie grossed Rs 33 crores. 

Actors who were considered for Rangeela

As per news reports, Raveena Tandon was also initially considered for the main lead along with Sridevi. However, later Urmila was finalised as Milli Joshi. Similarly, Shah Rukh Khan was reportedly considered for Munna (played by Aamir), but the actor wasn't keen to play Bambiyaa Tapori. For the supporting role of Raj (played by Jackie), Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan were approached, but they rejected the film due to their busy schedules. 

How did Urmila get Rangeela? 

In an interview, RGV revealed that during their first collaboration Drohi, the choreographer didn't turn up for a song. So he asked Urmila if she would dance on her own, and she agreed. Varma asserted that she did a great job, and that's when he decided to make Rangeela with Urmila.

Rangeela is inspired from? 

In 2021, director Ram Gopal Varma (also known as RGV) revealed that the idea of Rangeela, the title of his film Satya, and Sridevi's character name from his film Kshana Kshanam, was based on his one-sided love from his college days, Dr Satya Polavarapu. In his tweet, RGV revealed that "Those days medical college and engineering college were in the same compound for some logistical reasons and that’s where my one side love with @PolavarapuSatya happened ..I felt she dint care about me because of another rich handsome guy and that’s how I wrote Rangeela story." RGV also said that Rangeela was inspired by two Hollywood classics, The Sound of Music and Singin' in the Rain. Coming back to Urmila, the actress' last big screen outing was a cameo appearance in Blackmail (2018). Urmila even judged TV reality shows and was seen in DID Super Moms (2022)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
