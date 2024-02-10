Weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to receive rainfall in coming days; check IMD's complete forecast

Amid changing temperatures in February, people have been baffled, as warm noons and chilly nights are causing variations of temperatures throughout the day.

The people who live in the nation's capital have been experiencing weather variations, such as chilly mornings followed by warm afternoons. The morning is expected to be mostly clear with some mist, according to the India Meteorological Department. The weather office predicts that the temperature will drop to 6 degrees Celsius.

Early in the morning, people could be seen gathering around the bonfire to stay warm as the capital's frigid weather persisted. A layer of fog was also seen in the early morning hours in some areas of Delhi-NCR due to the cold weather.

On February 14, there is a chance of light rain in the city, which could interfere with plans for Valentine's Day picnics or outdoor activities between couples. But just very light rain and drizzle are predicted, and based on historical patterns, these should pass quickly.

As of February 10, Skymet indicates that a weather system is forming over the northern regions of central Maharashtra and southwest Madhya Pradesh. It is anticipated that this system will move eastward, changing the air currents in Delhi and the surrounding areas. It is expected that the typical northwest winds will give way to northeast winds. As a result, there is a chance of rain on February 13 in the suburbs of Delhi, and on February 14 there will likely be some light rain in the city.

