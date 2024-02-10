Weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to receive rainfall in coming days; check IMD's complete forecast

Twitter
Headlines

EPFO hikes interest rates on employees' provident fund to 3-year high of 8.25% for FY24

'CAA to be implemented before Lok Sabha polls': Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Meet India's second richest woman with net worth of Rs 77,000 crore, has a Ratan Tata connection, her business is...

Watch: Munawar dances to Jamal Kudu; Ankita, Vicky, Abhishek groove to Salman Khan's songs at Bigg Boss 17 success bash

Lioness jumps and cuddles with man in viral video, internet reacts

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet India's second richest woman with net worth of Rs 77,000 crore, has a Ratan Tata connection, her business is...

Watch: Munawar dances to Jamal Kudu; Ankita, Vicky, Abhishek groove to Salman Khan's songs at Bigg Boss 17 success bash

Lioness jumps and cuddles with man in viral video, internet reacts

7 actresses who dated married co-stars

7 yoga poses for stress relief

Players to hit most sixes off free-hit, 2 Indians in list

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh Is Being Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed The Nation

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Will Be Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed

This actor owns Rs 100 crore home in Mumbai, villa in Dubai, 2 cricket teams, still not richest actor, net worth is..

Meet actress who worked with Salman, Govinda, Rajinikanth, gave many hit films, quit acting at peak of career, is now..

Meet actress who competed with Aishwarya, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita, quit acting after one rumour, is now..

HomeDelhi

Delhi

Weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to receive rainfall in coming days; check IMD's complete forecast

Amid changing temperatures in February, people have been baffled, as warm noons and chilly nights are causing variations of temperatures throughout the day.

article-main

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Feb 10, 2024, 10:02 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The people who live in the nation's capital have been experiencing weather variations, such as chilly mornings followed by warm afternoons. The morning is expected to be mostly clear with some mist, according to the India Meteorological Department. The weather office predicts that the temperature will drop to 6 degrees Celsius.

Early in the morning, people could be seen gathering around the bonfire to stay warm as the capital's frigid weather persisted. A layer of fog was also seen in the early morning hours in some areas of Delhi-NCR due to the cold weather.

Amid changing temperatures in February, people have been baffled, as warm noons and chilly nights are causing variations of temperatures throughout the day. 

On February 14, there is a chance of light rain in the city, which could interfere with plans for Valentine's Day picnics or outdoor activities between couples. But just very light rain and drizzle are predicted, and based on historical patterns, these should pass quickly.

As of February 10, Skymet indicates that a weather system is forming over the northern regions of central Maharashtra and southwest Madhya Pradesh. It is anticipated that this system will move eastward, changing the air currents in Delhi and the surrounding areas. It is expected that the typical northwest winds will give way to northeast winds. As a result, there is a chance of rain on February 13 in the suburbs of Delhi, and on February 14 there will likely be some light rain in the city.

READ | 'In our third term, India will...': PM Modi expresses confidence in BJP retaining power ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Man who went missing 2 decades ago returns to mother as 'monk'

White House calls special counsel report on US President Joe Biden's memory 'wrong', VP Kamala Harris says...

Biggest box office flop lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss lost job, director went into hiding, star had no film for years

'Said sorry to Brendon McCullum in front of...’: Gautam Gambhir's astonishing revelation ahead of IPL 2024

Meet actress who worked in over 150 TV shows over 27 years, then quit acting, left her husband, became a monk due to..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE