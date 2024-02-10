'In our third term, India will...': PM Modi expresses confidence in BJP retaining power ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Twitter
Headlines

'No one will lay a finger on your firearms', promises Donald Trump if re-elected

Budget session: 'Motion of Thanks' on Ayodhya Ram Mandir in Parliament today, PM Modi likely to speak

Meet actress who competed with Aishwarya, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita, quit acting after one rumour, is now..

Lal Salaam box office collection day 1: Rajinikanth, Vishnu Vishal-starrer sees dull opening, earns only Rs 4.3 crore

Days before start of IPL 2024, CSK skipper makes a big revelation: 'Important to earn...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress who competed with Aishwarya, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita, quit acting after one rumour, is now..

Meet actor who became a star overnight, gave many superhit films, was once troubled by stardom, got rejected for...

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 1: Shahid, Kriti's film starts slow, mints Rs 6.5 crore

9 suspense, mystery and crime thrillers to watch this weekend

Players with most doubles in IPL history

10 protein-rich dry fruits to include in your diet

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh Is Being Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed The Nation

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Will Be Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed

Meet actress who competed with Aishwarya, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita, quit acting after one rumour, is now..

Meet actor who became a star overnight, gave many superhit films, was once troubled by stardom, got rejected for...

Meet actress who worked in over 150 TV shows over 27 years, then quit acting, left her husband, became a monk due to..

HomeIndia

India

'In our third term, India will...': PM Modi expresses confidence in BJP retaining power ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Earlier, the Prime Minister, replying to the debate on the motion of thanks in the Rajya Sabha, said that the third term of the BJP government is not far.

article-main

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Feb 10, 2024, 06:38 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Expressing confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government will retain power in the coming Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that there will be 'bigger' decisions during his third term. 

"In our third term, India will become the third-largest economy. In the third term, there will be bigger decisions. In order to eradicate poverty from the country and provide a new direction to the country's economic growth, I have been setting a roadmap for the last one and a half years," PM Modi said while addressing the Global Business Summit here in the national capital.

"In this regard, I took the advice of around 15 lakh people in different ways. Work is underway, and in the coming 20-30 days, it will get a final picture," he added. 

Earlier, the Prime Minister, replying to the debate on the motion of thanks in the Rajya Sabha, said that the third term of the BJP government is not far.

"The third term of our Government is not far. A few people call it 'Modi 3.0'. Modi 3.0 will use all its strength towards strengthening the foundation of Viksit Bharat," he said.

In his reply to the debate on the motion of thanks in Lok Sabha on Monday, PM Modi expressed similar confidence in the BJP coming back to power.

"Only 100-125 days remain to go...I don't go into numbers but I can see the mood of the country. It will make the NDA cross 400 and BJP will definitely get 370 seats...The third term will be about taking very big decisions," he had said. Lok Sabha polls are likely to be held in April-May this year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress who has not given any hit so far, will romance South superstar in her next film, charges Rs 1 crore for...

Happy Teddy Day 2024: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, to share with your beloved partner

Meet former beauty queen who made debut with superstar, quit acting, married billionaire worth Rs 35000 crore, she is..

Meet man who donated Rs 1420000000, his first salary was just Rs 670, went on to lead Rs 459000 crore firm…

Not Ranveer Singh, but this superstar was originally approached to replace Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3, he...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

In pics: TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE