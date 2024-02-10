'In our third term, India will...': PM Modi expresses confidence in BJP retaining power ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Earlier, the Prime Minister, replying to the debate on the motion of thanks in the Rajya Sabha, said that the third term of the BJP government is not far.

Expressing confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government will retain power in the coming Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that there will be 'bigger' decisions during his third term.

"In our third term, India will become the third-largest economy. In the third term, there will be bigger decisions. In order to eradicate poverty from the country and provide a new direction to the country's economic growth, I have been setting a roadmap for the last one and a half years," PM Modi said while addressing the Global Business Summit here in the national capital.

"In this regard, I took the advice of around 15 lakh people in different ways. Work is underway, and in the coming 20-30 days, it will get a final picture," he added.

"The third term of our Government is not far. A few people call it 'Modi 3.0'. Modi 3.0 will use all its strength towards strengthening the foundation of Viksit Bharat," he said.

In his reply to the debate on the motion of thanks in Lok Sabha on Monday, PM Modi expressed similar confidence in the BJP coming back to power.

"Only 100-125 days remain to go...I don't go into numbers but I can see the mood of the country. It will make the NDA cross 400 and BJP will definitely get 370 seats...The third term will be about taking very big decisions," he had said. Lok Sabha polls are likely to be held in April-May this year.

