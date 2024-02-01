Twitter
Weather Update: IMD issues moderate to heavy rain, snow alert in these states for next 5 days; check forecast here

Hailstorms are also expected in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, and West Rajasthan.

Shweta Singh

Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 06:32 PM IST

Parts of North India are expected to experience moderate to heavy rain until February 5, thanks to a weather phenomenon called Western Disturbance. This system has caused a cyclonic buildup over Northwest Rajasthan and nearby areas. Some isolated regions in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand might even see snowfall.

Starting February 3, another bout of Western Disturbance is predicted to affect Northwest India, bringing light to moderate rain and snowfall to places like Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. On Thursday and from February 3 to 5, these areas may experience these weather conditions.

Apart from snowfall, certain parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand could also receive heavy rain on Thursday. Additionally, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and East Rajasthan are anticipated to witness light to moderate widespread rainfall on Thursday, which may continue as scattered showers from February 3 to 4.

Hailstorms are likely in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, and West Rajasthan. Meteorologists have also issued warnings about strong surface winds, ranging from approximately 30-40 km/h, especially over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and West Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

Despite occasional breaks, Northwest India is expected to face persistent light to moderate rain or snowfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning until February 5. Stay informed and take necessary precautions during this weather activity.

 

 

 

 

