Good Samaritan: Autorickshaw driver who returned customer's laptop

"Integrity is doing the right thing, even when no one is watching." - CS Lewis

In an inspiring act of selflessness and compassion, an autorickshaw driver went from pillar to post over two days in search of a customer who had left his bag behind after a ride. Devesh Pratap, a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj, plies an autorickshaw in Haryana’s Gurugram. A customer, who works for a prominent media house, left behind his bag with an official laptop while deboarding from the autorickshaw near the Millenium City Gurugram metro station. It took over 48 hours, several rounds of the route which they took and help from a payment service provider for Devesh to be able to get in touch with the customer and hand over the possessions.

“I only realised that the bag was still on the backseat of my auto when the next customer boarded it. I quickly returned to the site where I had dropped the customer but was unable to find him. I went all over the metro entrances informing auto drivers and hawkers about the bag, hoping that the customer would come around asking. I made several trips to the spot near the customer’s house from where I had picked him up but to no avail,” Devesh said. It cost him nearly a day’s earnings trying to search for the customer instead of taking on rides.

Devesh’s unsuccessful attempts finally bore fruit when he suddenly got a call from the customer two days later. The customer was able to track down his number with help from payments service provider. The payment for the trip had been made to a Paytm merchant account through a QR code scanner. The company helped the customer connect with Devesh. Devesh was able to return the laptop bag to its rightful owner the next morning.

Hailing from UP, Devesh has been working in Gurugram as an autorickshaw driver for over two years. He was earlier working in Noida on municipality projects. He said that his daily earnings range from around Rs 500 to Rs 1000. His family is back home in Kannauj as he cannot afford to support them in a big Delhi NCR city. Despite his daily struggles, Devesh prioritised the benefit of the customer over his own wage and scripted an unlikely story of honesty and compassion.

If you know any unlikely hero like Devesh Pratap who went out of their way to help someone else, please share it with us at dna@dnaindia.com.