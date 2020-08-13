Independence Day 2020: Here's which roads will be closed in Delhi on August 15

Many roads have been closed for the public in wake of the special arrangements being made in Delhi for the Independence Day celebrations.

Before the Independence Day celebrations and 'full dress rehearsal' on August 13, the Delhi Traffic Police has diverted several routes leading to the Red Fort. Many roads have been closed for the public in wake of the special arrangements being made in the national capital for the celebrations.

For August 15, the traffic police has issued an advisory for the routes to be used by people and the routes that need to be avoided. As per the advisory, general traffic around Lal Qila will be closed from 4 am to 10 am.

Police said that traffic restrictions will remain the same on August 13 on the occasion of 'full dress rehearsal' and Independence Day celebrations.

Eight routes - Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishadraj Marg, Espland Road and Link Road of Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT, Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover will be closed to the general public from 4 am to 10 am.

Vehicles whthout parking labels for the rehearsal may avoid C-Hexagon India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, W Point, A point Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Subhash Marg, J.L. Nehru Marg and Ring Road between Nizamuddin Bridge and ISBT bridge and Outer Ring Road from IP Flyover through Salimgarh Bypass to ISBT and take the other routes as advised.

The movement of goods vehicles between Nizamuddin Bridge and Wazirabad Bridge from midnight of August 12 to 11 AM on August 13 and from midnight of August 14 to 11 AM on August 15 will be prohibited.

According to the traffic police, interstate buses between Maharana Pratap ISBT to Sarai Kale Khan ISBT will not be allowed to travel from midnight of August 12 to 11 am on August 13 and the same will be followed on August 15.

Further, police said that alternative routes for railway stations, hospitals and bus bases will be open near the venue of the Independence Day celebrations.

In the view of COVID-19 pandemic, the I-Day celebrations this year will be a subdued affair. While there may not be as many visitors at the Red Fort as every year, preparations are underway with full fervour.