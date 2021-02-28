Delhi woman carrying two-year-old child stabbed to death by chain snatcher, video caught on CCTV

In a horrifying incident, a 25-year-old woman who was holding her child was stabbed to death in North-West Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar, the police said on Sunday (February 28). The entire incident was caught by a CCTV camera in the locality.

According to the police, the victim, identified as Simran, was stabbed while trying to resist a snatching bid. Simran was returning home from the market with her mother and had her 2-year-old child with her when the incident took place around 9:30 pm on Saturday (February 27).

The CCTV footage shows the two women walking when suddenly a man approaches them from behind and tries to snatch a chain from one of them. Simran dropped her child and caught hold of the snatcher. On facing resistance, he stabs Simran with a knife and runs away. The victim was rushed to the hospital but she succumbed to her injuries.

A 25-year-old woman was stabbed to death in north-west #Delhi's Adarsh Nagar while trying to resist a snatching bid. She was coming home from a market and was carrying her 2-year-old child when the incident occurred. pic.twitter.com/Xy7JB32ihQ — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) February 28, 2021

“We appeal to the police to catch the culprits soon. My sister had gone to the market when the incident happened,” said the Brother of the victim.

According to ANI, residents of the locality have alleged that several incidents of snatching have taken place in the area in recent times but the police have not intensified patrolling.

An FIR has been registered in the case but no arrest has been made till now. The Delhi Police has identified two persons in connection to the case, ANI reported. According to DCP Northwest Usha Rangnon, 10 police teams have been constituted to probe the case.

This is the second stabbing incident reported from the national capital in the last two days. On Friday (February 26), a 17-year-old boy was beaten up and stabbed in Delhi’s Kalkaji, for opposing three boys who were stalking his sister and passing "indecent remarks" on her. The boy was rushed to AIIMS Trauma centre where is said to be stable.