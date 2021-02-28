Law and order situation in Delhi is in 'serious turmoil', says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday (February 27) said that the law and order situation in the national capital is in “serious turmoil” and sought the intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

CM Kejriwal’s remarks came in the wake of the recent stabbing of a teenaged boy and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Delhi.

“Deeply concerned by the murder of a 8-yr old girl in Khichripur & attack on a 17-yr old boy in Kalkaji. Delhi's law and order situation is in a serious turmoil, I appeal to Hon'ble Home Minister & Lt. Gov to take appropriate action to address the situation,” Arvind Kejriwal wrote on Twitter.

Deeply concerned by the murder of a 8-yr old girl in Khichdipur & attack on a 17-yr old boy in Kalkaji. Delhi's law and order situation is in a serious turmoil, I appeal to Hon'ble Home Minister & Lt. Gov to take appropriate action to address the situation. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 27, 2021

An eight-year-old girl was abducted from Delhi’s Khichripur and a complaint was lodged by her parents at Kalyanpuri police station. The body of the minor was recovered from Modinagar in Uttar Pradesh on February 26, the police said while adding that four accused for kidnapping and killing the girl have been arrested.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia met the family of deceased minor and assured that the case would be tried in a fast-track court and that best lawyers would be engaged to ensure death penalty to the guilty.

In another incident, a 17-year-old boy was beaten up and stabbed in South-East Delhi’s Kalkaji on February 26. According to the police the boy was stabbed for opposing three boys who were stalking his sister and passing "indecent remarks" on her. The injured boy was rushed to AIIMS Trauma centre where he is said to be stable.

Also read Delhi government issues SOP on assessments for nursery till class 8, check details here

AAP MLA from Kalkaji, Atishi met the victim’s family on Saturday (February 27), ”Met the family of the boy who was stabbed in Kalkaji yesterday. Have assured them of full support. Also spoke to the doctors at the AIIMS Trauma Centre, who said that the boy is stable and recovering," she tweeted.

Met the family of the boy who was stabbed in Kalkaji yesterday. Have assured them of full support. Also spoke to the doctors at the AIIMS Trauma Centre, who said that the boy is stable and recovering. pic.twitter.com/eMF6RlaxYO — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) February 27, 2021

“Have also spoken to @DCPSEastDelhi and asked them to ensure that the perpetrators are swiftly located and arrested. Have also told DCP South East that CCTV footage will be made available from all nearby CCTV cameras so that the investigation can be assisted,” Atishi wrote in another tweet.