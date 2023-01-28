Search icon
Delhi traffic update: Restrictions in place from 2 pm for Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29, roads to avoid

The Beating Retreat ceremony marks the formal end of the Republic Day celebrations.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 28, 2023, 02:11 PM IST

Delhi traffic update: Restrictions in place from 2 pm for Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29, roads to avoid (file photo)

Delhi traffic news: Three days after Republic Day celebrations, now Beating Retreat ceremony will be held at Vijay Chowk in Delhi. For this, Delhi Police has made elaborate traffic arrangements and has issued an advisory for the people to avoid any inconvenience to them.

According to an advisory, traffic restrictions will be put in place from 2 pm to 9.30 pm Sunday. Also, Vijay Chowk will remain closed to traffic. Traffic will be restricted on Kartavyapath between Vijay Chowk and C hexagon.

Traffic will not be allowed on Rafi Marg between Sunehri Masjid roundabout and Krishi Bhawan roundabout, beyond Dara Shikoh roundabout, Krishna Menon Marg roundabout and Sunehri Masjid towards Vijay Chowk.

Alternate routes 

The commuters are advised to take alternate routes like Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa 'T' Point, Lodhi Road, Sunramanian Bharti Marg, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, Minto Road etc, it stated.

Bus service

The buses will be diverted from their normal routes from 2 pm to 9.30 pm on Sunday to facilitate the vehicles of invitees and spectators and to avoid traffic congestion on roads around the venues of the ceremony and India Gate, the advisory said. The commuters are advised to make maximum use of metro services while planning their journey in the vicinity of New Delhi, it added.

Parking will be available for those coming to see illumination at Vijay Chowk behind water channels between Rafi Marg and C Hexagon (after 8 pm), the advisory said.

The motorists are advised to observe traffic rules, follow directions of traffic personnel and remain updated through traffic police Facebook page, Twitter handle and traffic police helpline, it added. The Beating Retreat ceremony, which marks the formal end of the Republic Day celebrations, will be held on Sunday.

 

