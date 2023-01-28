Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Sukhoi-30, Mirage 2000 aircraft crash in Madhya Pradesh's Morena

The two aircraft had taken off from the Gwalior air base.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 28, 2023, 11:47 AM IST

Sukhoi-30, Mirage 2000 aircraft crash in Madhya Pradesh's Morena
Sukhoi-30, Mirage 2000 aircraft crashed in Madhya Pradesh's Morena (representational image)

A Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft have crashed near Morena in Madhya Pradesh. The two aircraft had taken off from the Gwalior air base in MP where an exercise was going on. Search and rescue operations are underway. Further details are awaited.

READ | Jharkhand: Five killed in fire accident at residential complex of Dhanbad hospital

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Yearender 2022: Shah Rukh-Nayanthara, Ranbir-Shraddha, Salman-Pooja, fresh onscreen pairs to watch out for in 2023
Meet Virat Kohli's glamorous sister-in-law Chetna Kohli, whose style can give Anushka Sharma a run for her money
Cirkus: Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez attend trailer launch in sparkling red outfits
Street food: Five best tandoori momos places in Delhi that will cater to your cravings
XXX star Aabha Paul raises the temperature with sexy and steamy reels
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 588 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 28
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.