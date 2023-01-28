Sukhoi-30, Mirage 2000 aircraft crash in Madhya Pradesh's Morena

Sukhoi-30, Mirage 2000 aircraft crashed in Madhya Pradesh's Morena (representational image)

A Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft have crashed near Morena in Madhya Pradesh. The two aircraft had taken off from the Gwalior air base in MP where an exercise was going on. Search and rescue operations are underway. Further details are awaited.

WATCH Wreckage seen. A Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft crashed near Morena, Madhya Pradesh. Search and rescue operations launched. The two aircraft had taken off from the Gwalior air base where an exercise was going on. pic.twitter.com/xqCJ2autOe — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023

