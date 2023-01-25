Republic Day Sale 2023: From vehicles to gadgets, check list of offline offers in Delhi-NCR around 26th January

Republic Day Sale 2023 | Photo: File

Big e-commerce portals like Amazon and Flipkart started the year with various discount offers on various products of different categories to mark the 74th Republic Day. Along with e-commerce portals, even shops in Delhi-NCR are offering discounts on various products for people to shop offline.

From vehicles to gadgets, companies are determined to turn this Republic Day into an opportunity to increase sales. Here is a list of companies offering discounts on products for Republic day 2023.

Bajaj Mall Grand Republic Day

Dates-- January 16 - January 26

Offers:

Cashback offers of up to Rs 5,000.

Any kind of two-wheeler at affordable EMI rates.

Vijay Sales Mega Republic Day Sale-

Dates-- Starts January 22

Offers:

65 per cent discount on products at their nearest Vijay Sale store.

Offers on gadgets, home and kitchen appliances, and entertainment products.

Croma Republic Day Sale

Dates-- January 19 - January 29

Offers-- Discounts on the latest smartphones, or any other electronic device.

TCL Republic Day sale

Dates-- January 15 - January 30

Offers