Republic Day Sale 2023: From vehicles to gadgets, check list of offline offers in Delhi-NCR around 26th January

Big e-commerce portals like Amazon and Flipkart started the year with various discount offers on various products of different categories to mark the 74th Republic Day. Along with e-commerce portals, even shops in Delhi-NCR are offering discounts on various products for people to shop offline.
From vehicles to gadgets, companies are determined to turn this Republic Day into an opportunity to increase sales. Here is a list of companies offering discounts on products for Republic day 2023.
Bajaj Mall Grand Republic Day
Dates-- January 16 - January 26
Offers:
Vijay Sales Mega Republic Day Sale-
Dates-- Starts January 22
Offers:
Croma Republic Day Sale
Dates-- January 19 - January 29
Offers-- Discounts on the latest smartphones, or any other electronic device.
TCL Republic Day sale
Dates-- January 15 - January 30
Offers