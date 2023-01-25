Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Republic Day Sale 2023: From vehicles to gadgets, check list of offline offers in Delhi-NCR around 26th January

Check the list of republic day offers that people of Delhi-NCR can avail offline.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 08:29 PM IST

Republic Day Sale 2023: From vehicles to gadgets, check list of offline offers in Delhi-NCR around 26th January
Republic Day Sale 2023 | Photo: File

Big e-commerce portals like Amazon and Flipkart started the year with various discount offers on various products of different categories to mark the 74th Republic Day. Along with e-commerce portals, even shops in Delhi-NCR are offering discounts on various products for people to shop offline. 

From vehicles to gadgets, companies are determined to turn this Republic Day into an opportunity to increase sales. Here is a list of companies offering discounts on products for Republic day 2023. 

Read: New flight ticket refund rules: Airlines to pay 75 percent of cost if passengers downgraded involuntarily

Bajaj Mall Grand Republic Day

Dates-- January 16 - January 26

Offers:

  • Cashback offers of up to Rs 5,000.
  • Any kind of two-wheeler at affordable EMI rates. 

Vijay Sales Mega Republic Day Sale- 

Dates-- Starts January 22

Offers:

  • 65 per cent discount on products at their nearest Vijay Sale store.
  • Offers on gadgets, home and kitchen appliances, and entertainment products. 

Croma Republic Day Sale 

Dates-- January 19 - January 29
Offers-- Discounts on the latest smartphones, or any other electronic device. 

TCL Republic Day sale

Dates-- January 15 - January 30

Offers

  • Up to 55 per cent discount on Smart TVs, LED TVs, and Mini LED TVs. 
  • 10 per cent cash back on some selected products.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ratan Tata’s birthday 2022: Know the 5 most expensive things owned by Tata
Anjeer health benefits: Know 5 reasons why you should include figs in your diet
Top 5 micro SUVs in India with maximum ground clearance: Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet and others
Celebrate New Year's Eve in India: Discover best places to visit for festive and memorable experience
Add nutrition and shine to frizzy hairs naturally with THESE essential oils in winter
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Breaking: Microsoft Teams down for thousands of users in India
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.