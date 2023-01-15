Search icon
PM Modi's roadshow in Delhi on Monday: Check roads to avoid, traffic advisory

Delhi: BJP is organizing a roadshow on Sansad Marg from Patel Chowk to Sansad Marg-Jai Singh Road Junction on Monday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 03:42 PM IST

Delhi traffic updates: Residents in Delhi may face some inconvenience while travelling in central Delhi on Monday. This is due to traffic diversion and road closure in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in the national capital. 

A roadshow is being organised by BJP on Sansad Marg from Patel Chowk to Sansad Marg-Jai Singh Road Junction on January 16 from 3 pm onwards, Delhi Police has said. It has also issued a traffic advisory for the same.

Special traffic arrangements will be in place to ensure smooth traffic management in the vicinity of the roadshow route, police said.    

These roads will remain closed on January 16 from 2:30 pm to 5 pm

  • Ashoka Road (Windsor Place to Jai Singh Road GPO Both Carriageways)
  • Sansad Marg
  • Tolstoy Road (Janpath to Sansad Marg)
  • Rafi Marg (Rail Bhawan to Sansad Marg)
  • Jantar Mantar Road
  • Imtiaz Khan Marg
  • Bangla Sahib Lane

A heavy volume of traffic may experience on these roads

  • Baba Kharak Singh Road
  • Outer Circle Connaught Place
  • Park Street/Shankar Road
  • Minto Road
  • Mandir Marg
  • Barakhamba Road
  • Panchkuain Road
  • Raisina Road
  • Tolstoy Road
  • Janpath

Firozeshah Road, Rafi Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, DBG Road, Chelmsford Road, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, DDU Marg, Ranjit Singh flyover, Talkatora Road and Pandit Pant Marg are also expected to experience a heavy volume of traffic during the roadshow.

Traffic diversions

Traffic will be diverted at Gol Dak Khana, Gurdwara Rakab Ganj, Windsor, Rail Bhawan, Outer CC-Sansad Marg Junction, Raisina Road-Jantar Mantar Road Junction, Janpath-Tolstoy Road Junction and Tolstoy road KG Marg junctions.

(With inputs from ANI)

 

