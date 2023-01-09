Republic Day parade tickets: Steps to book online tickets for January 26 celebrations (file photo)

Republic Day 2023: India is all set to celebrate its 74th Republic Day on January 26 this year. Preparations for the same have already begun with armed forces, Delhi police personnel and others rehearsing for the parade on Kartavya Path in Delhi.

To watch the grand parade and other functions on January 26, people can now book tickets online. The Centre has launched an online portal for booking the ticket -- www.aamantran.mod.gov.in.

However, apart from e-invites or e-tickets, booth counters will also be set up at many places in the capital for the sale of tickets. Online passes will also be issued to the dignitaries and guests from the same portal.

The portal will bridge the gap between the government and the general public while making the entire process user and environment-friendly.

Apart from the portal, the Ministry of Defence will set up booth counters at many places in the capital, from where tickets can be purchased.

Republic Day parade 2023 tickets:

Go to www.aamantran.mod.gov.in and register your mobile number.

Enter the Captcha code and fill in the required personal details of the individuals attending the event.

Enter the OTP after filling in all details.

Choose the ticket of your choice.

Make online payment.

Ticket counters in Delhi

There will be booths/counters for the purchase of tickets that will be set up at following places:

Sena Bhawan (Gate No 2)

Shastri Bhawan (Gate No 3)

Jantar Mantar (Near Main Gate)

Pragati Maidan (Gate No 1)

Parliament House (Reception Office)

The timings are 10 AM to 12:30 PM and in the afternoon, it is from 2 PM to 4:30 PM.

