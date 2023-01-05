Republic Day 2023: Rehearsal parade held at Kartavya Path amid cold wave, see pictures

On Republic Day, ceremonious parades are performed as a tribute to India, its unity in diversity and its rich cultural heritage by states.
Rehearsal for the Republic Day parade 2023 has begun at Kartavya Path in Delhi. 2023 will mark the 74th Republic Day for India. The day marks the country's transition to a republic on January 26, 1950, as the Constitution of India came into effect on the same day.
This year, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will be the chief guest on the occasion. Armed forces personnel, Delhi Police personnel and others rehearsed for the Republic Parade 2023 on Wednesday and Thursday. Check out the pictures below:
1. Delhi Police personnel
A Delhi Police contingent during a rehearsal for the Republic Parade 2023 on a cold day at Kartavya Path in Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: IANS)
2. President's Body Guard
President's Body Guard (PBG) during a rehearsal for the Republic Parade 2023. (Photo: IANS)
3. 74th Republic Day
This year, India will mark the 74th Republic Day. Another shot of President's Body Guard (PBG) during the Republic Day parade rehearsal. (Photo: IANS)
4. Naval marching contingent
The rehearsal also took place on Wednesday. A glimpse of Naval Marching Contingent during the rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day Parade 2023 at Kartavya Path on Wednesday morning. (Photo: ANI)
5. Republic Day 2023 chief guest
This year, India has invited the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, as the Chief Guest for the parade. (Photo: ANI)
6. Republic Day celebrations
Every year, the celebrations marking the day feature spectacular military and cultural pageantry. The celebrations, inaugurated with a grand parade, are held from Raisina Hill near the Rashtrapati Bhavan, along the Kartavya path, past India Gate and onto the historic Red Fort.
(Photo: ANI)