Republic Day 2023: Rehearsal parade held at Kartavya Path amid cold wave, see pictures

On Republic Day, ceremonious parades are performed as a tribute to India, its unity in diversity and its rich cultural heritage by states.

Rehearsal for the Republic Day parade 2023 has begun at Kartavya Path in Delhi. 2023 will mark the 74th Republic Day for India. The day marks the country's transition to a republic on January 26, 1950, as the Constitution of India came into effect on the same day.

This year, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will be the chief guest on the occasion. Armed forces personnel, Delhi Police personnel and others rehearsed for the Republic Parade 2023 on Wednesday and Thursday. Check out the pictures below: