Fact Check: Will Delhi's temperature dip to sub-zero? Here's what weather agency said

North India, including Delhi-NCR, has been witnessing a bone-chilling for the past few weeks. Amid this, a weather expert recently predicted that temperatures in the national capital may dip as far as minus 4 degrees Celsius from next week.

However, SkyMet weather, a private weather forecast service agency, has rejected the claim, saying this is a wrong prediction.

"There are rumors going on in newspapers and TV channels about minimum of Delhi dipping to subzero. This is a wrong prediction, probably to get some highlight. Please do not believe in such baseless rumors. Ongoing WD is moving away eastwards,” SkyMet weather tweeted on Saturday.

It further said that icy cold winds from north have already commenced over Rajasthan and Gujarat leading to drop in minimum and maximum temperatures. Temperatures of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, and west Madhya Pradesh may fall from January 14 and 15, the weather agency had said.

In a series of tweets, the agency also claimed Delhi may witness a minimum of 3-4 degrees between 16 and 18 January. However, it won't go below 0 degrees. The isolated pockets in the capital may witness minimum temperature of around 2 degrees.

Earlier, weather expert Navdeep Dahiya had predicted an extreme cold spell between January 16 and 18 and tweeted, "Never seen temperature ensemble going this low in a prediction model so far in my career. Freezing -4°c to +2°c in plains, Wow!" he tweeted.

Don't know how to put this up but upcoming spell of Coldwave in India look really extreme during 14-19th January 2023 with peak on 16-18th, Never seen temperature ensemble going this low in a prediction model so far in my career.

Temperature in Delhi on Saturday

Delhiites got a respite from bone-chilling cold on Saturday with the minimum temperature recorded at 10.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season`s average.