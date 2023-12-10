Headlines

Noida news: Driving licence suspension after 3 consecutive challans; check details

A further repeat of an offence may even lead to suspension or cancellation of registration of vehicles, the police said.

PTI

Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 09:19 PM IST

Noida news: More than three challans for violating traffic rules may lead to the cancellation of a person's driving licence, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police has warned citizens. A further repeat of an offence may even lead to suspension or cancellation of registration of vehicles, the police said.

"In line with instructions given by the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety and as per the decision taken in the meeting of Uttar Pradesh Road Safety Council, action will be taken to cancel the licence of a person who gets more than three challans in a row for offences like red light jumping, over speed, overloading, carrying passengers in goods vehicles, use of mobile phone while driving, or drunken driving," the police said in a statement Saturday.

"If such drivers repeat the offence thereafter, the registration of the vehicle will also be suspended or cancelled," the police added. According to officials, around 1,000 road accidents have been reported so far this year in which nearly 400 lives have been lost while several more left injured across Noida and Greater Noida.

Till September 2023, over 14 lakh challans have been issued by the traffic police to offenders violating road rules, more than double of what was in 2022, official data showed. Of these challans in 2023, 69,906 were for speeding, 66,867 for red light jumping, and 10,516 for talking on mobile phone while driving, the data showed.

