This businessman owns India’s most expensive car worth Rs 14 crore; it’s not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani

Reliance boss, Mukesh Ambani, owns the priciest residence in India, but not the priciest car. The most costly car, priced at Rs 14 crore, in India is owned by VS Reddy, Managing Director of British Biologicals.

Numerous prosperous businesspeople in India, including Mukesh Ambani and Adar Poonawalla, have a passion for automobiles. Some of the most costly automobiles, homes, and other items are owned by these wealthy individuals due to their enormous net worth and thriving business empires.

Who owns the most expensive car in India?

The British automaker Bentley is well-known for producing high-end vehicles, and the brand is well-liked all around the globe. At present, the Bentley Mulsanne EWB Centenary Edition stands as the priciest luxury vehicle in India, reported by Cartoq.com. The cost of the vehicle is Rs 14 crore.

The managing director of British Biologicals, VS Reddy, is the owner of this unique limited edition vehicle. The model is a very limited edition made to mark the 100th anniversary of the British luxury car manufacturer Bentley.

The brand never produced more than 100 pieces for the entire world. A 6.75-liter V8 engine with 506 horsepower and 1020 Nm of torque powers this opulent land yacht. Its 8-speed ZF automated gearbox is linked to it, and it accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.5 seconds. Its maximum speed is 296 km/h.

The creator of British Biologicals, VS Reddy, is a fan of high-end automobiles. In an interview with Evo India, he previously stated that his childhood goal was to own every brand in the nation. It's interesting to see that Bangalore-based VS Reddy has modified his Bentley Mulsanne EWB Centenary Edition to his preferences.

British Biologicals was founded by V S Reddy to offer preventive nutrition at a reasonable cost to individuals across various age groups. British Biologicals, also referred to as the "Protein People," is a healthcare supplement company that is founded on research.

With their nutritional solutions for paediatric, diabetic, gynaecological, cardiovascular, hepatitis, and geriatric medical nutrition, British Biologicals' products have a positive effect on health and wellness.