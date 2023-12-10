Headlines

Noida news: Driving licence suspension after 3 consecutive challans; check details

U19 Asia Cup: Azan Awais' ton guides Pakistan to 8-wicket win over India

This businessman owns India’s most expensive car worth Rs 14 crore; it’s not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani

Raveena Tandon calls like on post trolling The Archies 'genuine mistake', says issue is 'blown out of proportion'

Raveena Tandon calls like on post trolling The Archies 'genuine mistake', says issue is 'blown out of proportion'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

U19 Asia Cup: Azan Awais' ton guides Pakistan to 8-wicket win over India

Raveena Tandon calls like on post trolling The Archies 'genuine mistake', says issue is 'blown out of proportion'

Raveena Tandon calls like on post trolling The Archies 'genuine mistake', says issue is 'blown out of proportion'

Cricketers who won IPL tournaments as player and head coach

7 inspiring quotes about saving money

Teams to win most matches in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Israel Hamas War: Indian-origin Israeli soldier Gil Daniels killed in gunfight with Hamas

Finally! Selena Gomez confirms dating Benny Blanco, shares adorable picture with beau

IPL 2024: MS Dhoni to Shikhar Dhawan, Indian cricketers we might see in action for the last time

Raveena Tandon calls like on post trolling The Archies 'genuine mistake', says issue is 'blown out of proportion'

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan trailer: Ananya, Adarsh, Siddhant strive to balance love, friendship while exploring digital world

Not Ranveer Singh, but this actor was YRF’s first choice opposite Anushka Sharma in Band Baaja Baaraat

HomeBusiness

Business

This businessman owns India’s most expensive car worth Rs 14 crore; it’s not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani

Reliance boss, Mukesh Ambani, owns the priciest residence in India, but not the priciest car. The most costly car, priced at Rs 14 crore, in India is owned by VS Reddy, Managing Director of British Biologicals.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 08:55 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Numerous prosperous businesspeople in India, including Mukesh Ambani and Adar Poonawalla, have a passion for automobiles. Some of the most costly automobiles, homes, and other items are owned by these wealthy individuals due to their enormous net worth and thriving business empires.

Reliance boss, Mukesh Ambani, owns the priciest residence in India, but not the priciest car.  The most costly car in India is owned by VS Reddy, Managing Director of British Biologicals. 

Who owns the most expensive car in India?

The British automaker Bentley is well-known for producing high-end vehicles, and the brand is well-liked all around the globe. At present, the Bentley Mulsanne EWB Centenary Edition stands as the priciest luxury vehicle in India, reported by Cartoq.com. The cost of the vehicle is Rs 14 crore.

The managing director of British Biologicals, VS Reddy, is the owner of this unique limited edition vehicle. The model is a very limited edition made to mark the 100th anniversary of the British luxury car manufacturer Bentley.

The brand never produced more than 100 pieces for the entire world. A 6.75-liter V8 engine with 506 horsepower and 1020 Nm of torque powers this opulent land yacht. Its 8-speed ZF automated gearbox is linked to it, and it accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.5 seconds. Its maximum speed is 296 km/h.

The creator of British Biologicals, VS Reddy, is a fan of high-end automobiles. In an interview with Evo India, he previously stated that his childhood goal was to own every brand in the nation. It's interesting to see that Bangalore-based VS Reddy has modified his Bentley Mulsanne EWB Centenary Edition to his preferences.

British Biologicals was founded by V S Reddy to offer preventive nutrition at a reasonable cost to individuals across various age groups. British Biologicals, also referred to as the "Protein People," is a healthcare supplement company that is founded on research.

With their nutritional solutions for paediatric, diabetic, gynaecological, cardiovascular, hepatitis, and geriatric medical nutrition, British Biologicals' products have a positive effect on health and wellness.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal, wife Geetansha Sood welcome a baby boy, his name is...

CLAT 2024 Result today: Check expected cut-offs for top 5 NLUs

CBSE Board Exam 2024 Date Sheet: Check major changes announced over the years

'I will pick him in IPL, if he...': CSK skipper MS Dhoni's hilarious conversation with Afghanistan star

Zoya Akhtar says casting Suhana, Agastya, Khushi in The Archies does not amount to nepotism: 'Who are you...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE