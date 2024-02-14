Noida: Luxury housing project worth Rs 5000 crore in Sector 115 soon, price range starts from...

It will have a total of 2,372 units on offer and will be developed in three distinct phases in the next five years.

Noida has been developing for the last few years. With several big companies and job opportunities in the city, people are planning to buy homes here. Now, County Group, a real estate developer, has announced Rs 5,000 crore investment in a luxury housing project here. It will invest the amount over the next five years in the project 'Ivory County'.

The new project is located in Sector 115 near FNG Expressway, Noida Expressway and Delhi-Meerut Expressway. With an area of around 28 acres, it will be the developer's largest housing project in terms of area. The project will be divided into Luxury and Ultra-Luxury dwelling areas, the company said. Both Ivory County and Ivory County 'Gold' will be within the four walls of the project, it added.

The price range has been set at Rs 14,000 per sq foot in Ivory County and Rs 16,000 per sq foot in Ivory County 'Gold', with units ranging from 2,034 sq foot to 6,939 sq foot, the group said. "Ivory County will have a total of 2,372 units on offer and will be developed in three distinct phases in the next five years," it said. The group said it expects a sales realisation of approximately Rs 7,500 crore from the project wherein the investment would be done via self-funding, bank financing and customer advances for bookings.

"The group will be investing nearly Rs 5,000 crore in next five years via self-funding, bank financing and customer advances for bookings with an expected sales realisation of Rs 7,500 crore approximately," the Country Group said in a statement. The group has delivered housing projects like Orange County, Olive County, Cherry County. Besides it delivered Noida's first luxury project Cleo County, Ivy County, as well as Noida's first ultra-luxury project County 107.

(With inputs from PTI)