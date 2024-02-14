Twitter
Headlines

Noida: Luxury housing project worth Rs 5000 crore in Sector 115 soon, price range starts from...

UAE’s First Hindu Temple: Ten interesting facts about Rs 700 crore BAPS Mandir that was inaugurated by PM Modi

Celebrating love in style: Valentine's Day 2024 gifting ideas

Zee Studios, Mahesh Manjrekar collaborate for Marathi film Hee Anokhi Gaath with high-octane drama, stellar performances

England announce playing XI for 3rd Test against India, star pacer returns

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Noida: Luxury housing project worth Rs 5000 crore in Sector 115 soon, price range starts from...

UAE’s First Hindu Temple: Ten interesting facts about Rs 700 crore BAPS Mandir that was inaugurated by PM Modi

Celebrating love in style: Valentine's Day 2024 gifting ideas

7 oldest foods in the world

Players with 5000 runs and 500 wickets in international cricket

9 Salman Khan films that are remakes of south Indian movies

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sonam Kapoor exudes boss vibes as she graces Tommy Hilfiger’s show at New York Fashion Week

In pics: Karan Johar, Orry, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Varun Sood attend Love Storiyaan special screening organised by MAMI

In pics: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao host Laapataa Ladies screening at IIM Bangalore, interact with students

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

World Book Fair 2024: Watch As DNA Brings To You All That's Special This Around | Public Opinion

World Book Fair 2024: DNA In Talk With Nobel Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi | DNA Exclusive

Zee Studios, Mahesh Manjrekar collaborate for Marathi film Hee Anokhi Gaath with high-octane drama, stellar performances

Shah Rukh Khan reveals he rejected this multiple Oscar-winning film: 'I felt I was cheating and being dishonest...'

Yash to play Lord Hanuman in Prasanth Varma's Jai HanuMan? Know the truth behind viral rumours

HomeDelhi ncr

Delhi ncr

Noida: Luxury housing project worth Rs 5000 crore in Sector 115 soon, price range starts from...

It will have a total of 2,372 units on offer and will be developed in three distinct phases in the next five years.

article-main

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 08:50 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Noida has been developing for the last few years. With several big companies and job opportunities in the city, people are planning to buy homes here. Now, County Group, a real estate developer, has announced Rs 5,000 crore investment in a luxury housing project here. It will invest the amount over the next five years in the project 'Ivory County'.

The new project is located in Sector 115 near FNG Expressway, Noida Expressway and Delhi-Meerut Expressway. With an area of around 28 acres, it will be the developer's largest housing project in terms of area. The project will be divided into Luxury and Ultra-Luxury dwelling areas, the company said. Both Ivory County and Ivory County 'Gold' will be within the four walls of the project, it added.

The price range has been set at Rs 14,000 per sq foot in Ivory County and Rs 16,000 per sq foot in Ivory County 'Gold', with units ranging from 2,034 sq foot to 6,939 sq foot, the group said. "Ivory County will have a total of 2,372 units on offer and will be developed in three distinct phases in the next five years," it said. The group said it expects a sales realisation of approximately Rs 7,500 crore from the project wherein the investment would be done via self-funding, bank financing and customer advances for bookings.

READ | 'Delhi to Jaipur in 2 hrs, 30% less fare on...': Union Minister Nitin Gadkari reveals new plan

"The group will be investing nearly Rs 5,000 crore in next five years via self-funding, bank financing and customer advances for bookings with an expected sales realisation of Rs 7,500 crore approximately," the Country Group said in a statement. The group has delivered housing projects like Orange County, Olive County, Cherry County. Besides it delivered Noida's first luxury project Cleo County, Ivy County, as well as Noida's first ultra-luxury project County 107.

(With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Ahlan Modi': PM Modi's mega event in UAE ahead of inauguration of first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, check full schedule

Meet India’s most charitable woman, donated over Rs 1700000000 last year, she is wife of…

Man finds 5 King Cobras in his bedroom while demolishing house, what happened next will leave you shocked

Meet man, IIT-IIM alumnus, runs Rs 251000 crore company, he is…

Helmetless rider bites traffic cop's fingers in Bengaluru, video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sonam Kapoor exudes boss vibes as she graces Tommy Hilfiger’s show at New York Fashion Week

In pics: Karan Johar, Orry, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Varun Sood attend Love Storiyaan special screening organised by MAMI

In pics: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao host Laapataa Ladies screening at IIM Bangalore, interact with students

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE