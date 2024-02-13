'Delhi to Jaipur in 2 hrs, 30% less fare on...': Union Minister Nitin Gadkari reveals new plan

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has unveiled a new plan for people travelling from Delhi to Jaipur. He said that electric bus service will be started by laying electric cable on the Delhi-Mumbai Express National Highway. The distance from Delhi to Jaipur will be covered in two hours and its fare will be 30 per cent less than a diesel bus, he said. He announced the new plan during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of 17 road projects in Udaipur on Monday. The distance between Delhi to Jaipur is around 270 km via road.

"I believe that from Bandikui to Jaipur for Rs 1,370 crore, we are constructing a 67-kilometre four-lane expressway," Gadkari said. "This work will be completed by November 2024 and after that, I assure you that the journey from Delhi to Jaipur will be within two hours," he said. Gadkari said the Delhi-Mumbai Express highway is the first in Asia and the second in the world on which we have built an animal overpass so that animals do not have to cross the road.

"I am very happy that we are making the roads of Rajasthan at par with the roads of the world," he said. The minister assured that before the end of 2024, the national highways of Rajasthan will be at par with the national highways of America.

He said that in Rajasthan, the Centre is building express highways costing Rs 60,000 crores apart from the 1,382 km Delhi Mumbai Express Highway being built for Rs 1 lakh crore, of which work of Rs 22,000 crore has been done in the state.

(With inputs from PTI)

