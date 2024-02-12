Gurugram Metro Project: Big update on new rail route between Millennium City Centre, Cyber City; check details

Twitter
The new metro rail link in Gurugram from Millennium City Centre to Cyber City will connect New Gurugram with Old Gurugram.

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 10:29 PM IST

Good news for Gurugram residents as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the new Metro route in Old Gurugram on February 16, said Deputy Commissioner Gurugram Nishikant Kumar, IANS reported. This comes days after the Haryana government formed the Haryana Metro Rail Corporation (HMRC) on the lines of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The new metro rail link in Gurugram from Millennium City Centre to Cyber City will connect New Gurugram with Old Gurugram. The total length of the project will be 28.50 km with 27 stations. It will be built with an estimated cost of Rs 5452.72 crore. Dwarka Expressway will also be connected to this metro route by creating a station near Sector 101.

The station on the new Gurugram metro project includes Millennium City Centre to CyberHub includes Sector 45, Cyber Park, Sector 46, Sector 47, Sector 48, Technology Park, Udyog Vihar Phase 6, Sector 10, Sector 37, Basai, Sector 9, Sector 7, Sector 4, Sector 5, Ashok Vihar, Sector 3, Krishna Chowk, Palam Vihar Extension, Palam Vihar, Sector 23 A, Sector 22, Udyog Vihar Phase 4.

Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) will execute the Gurugram Metro extension project from Millennium City Centre to Cyber City Gurugram in a 28.5km loop. The Gurugram Metro project will be an extension of DMRC’s Yellow Line network to Old Gurugram. A separate line will connect Palam Vihar with Dwarka Sector 21, as per the plan.

The Union Cabinet last year in June approved metro connectivity between the two places. This new metro link will bolster connectivity within Gurugram as well as with the railways and airways. This project will further provide a significant boost to the economic growth of the region.

READ | Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to get new 4-lane underpass, to cost over Rs 92 crore; check details

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

