Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, was homeless, faced many rejections, one advice made him star, now he...

Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to get new 4-lane underpass, to cost over Rs 92 crore; check details

Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to get new 4-lane underpass, to cost over Rs 92 crore; check details

The new proposed 800-metre underpass will help Noida residents across six sectors and seven villages in the region.

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 02:06 PM IST

TRENDING NOW

Noida and its surrounding areas have been developing for the past few years. The city sees new infrastructure projects to address issues of traffic congestion and make people travel smoothly. Now, the Noida authority has decided to build an underpass on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. It will help thousands of commuters who face traffic on the stretch. According to reports, the new proposed 800-metre underpass will help Noida residents across six sectors and seven villages in the region. It will be built with an estimated cost of Rs 92 crore.

The four-lane underpass will be positioned in front of Jhatta village. It will also enhance the connectivity for residents in Sector-145, 146, 155, and 159, along with the adjacent Gayi villages. Despite existing underpasses, the expressway struggled to cope with the high volume of vehicular pressure, resulting in frequent traffic jams near Advent, Kondli, Jhatta, Baktaurpur, and Shahpur.'

Earlier, Noida Authority planned to widen the already constructed underpass, but it couldn't be implemented. Then in 2019, the authority planned to build 4 underpasses. Among these, Kondli, Advent and Sector-96 underpasses are ready. Apart from Jhatta, the authority is also preparing to build an underpass in front of Sultanpur village.

