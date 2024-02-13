Twitter
Delhi-Meerut RRTS work in rapid pace, likely to become operational this year: Route, stations and more

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 11:57 AM IST

Delhi-Meerut RRTS will reportedly begin operations by the end of this year. As per a report by the Times of India, the Regional Rapid Transit System station at Sarai Kale Khan will soon be connected with a section from Sahibabad to Meerut South by the end of this year. For those who are unaware, the 17 km RRTS stretch from Sahibabad to Duhai Depot has been operational since October and currently, a trial run between Duhai Depot and Meerut South is being carried out. The stretch will likely open in the next few months.

The report further reveals that the work on the Delhi section is also going on at a rapid pace and three RRTS stations in the capital will be connected till Meerut South this year. The length of the Delhi section is 14 km which includes 9 km of elevated road and 5 km of tunnels.

Delhi-Meerut RRTS will cover a stretch from Jangpura in Delhi to Meerut South. The stops in the 82 km corridor include Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar, Anand Vihar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar South, and Modi Nagar North.

Rapid Rail is capable of reaching speeds of up to 180 kilometres per hour. The maximum speed while in operation is 160 kph. At regular intervals of 5-10 minutes, Rapid Train service will be available. The station's quick rail connections to metro stations, train stations, and bus depots were built by the National Capital Region Transport Company.

