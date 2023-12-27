Delhi-NCR news: Dense fog leads to reduced visibility in national capital, cold wave continues

North India is currently facing a cold wave as temperatures continue to dip in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Delhi-NCR.

On Wednesday morning, parts of Delhi0NCR were covered in a thick blanket of fog, leading to visibility dropping to almost zero. In the national capital region, cold wave conditions continued and the minimum temperature dropped to 7 degrees Celsius in the city.

North India is currently facing a cold wave as temperatures continue to dip in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Delhi-NCR.

According to satellite imagery, dense fog has been seen over parts of northwest India and adjoining central India, including Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan, and north Madhya Pradesh. Dense to very dense fog conditions are being reported over these regions.